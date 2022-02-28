“Trekkies: 25th Anniversary Edition” Beaming Onto Blu-ray for the First Time In May!

Get ready to beam up to a galaxy where autograph hounds abound, dentists drill in Federation garb and the debate over “Trekkies” vs. “Trekkers” rages on with the release of Trekkies: 25th Anniversary Edition from Shout! Factory. Available for the first time on Blu-ray May 24, 2022, the release features a new 4k scan restoration, as well as the new documentary featurette A Trek Back with the film’s narrator Denise Crosby and director Roger Nygard. Fans can pre-order their copies now by visiting ShoutFactory.com

Denise Crosby of Star Trek: The Next Generation hosts this often-hilarious documentary about the Star Trek “fan-nomenon.” Featuring interviews with hundreds of devoted fans and such Star Trek cast members as James Doohan, DeForest Kelley, Walter Koenig, Kate Mulgrew, Nichelle Nichols, Leonard Nimoy, Brent Spiner and George Takei, the film creates an entertaining and endearing portrait of the landmark series that has touched the lives of people around the world.

“We’re so thrilled to be celebrating the 25th anniversary of our film with this newly restored edition” said director Roger Nygard. Denise Crosby added, “We can’t wait for fans of this iconic series to re-visit, or discover for the first time, how generations of fans have been brought together via their shared loved of these stories.”

Trekkies: 25th Anniversary Edition Bonus Features:

NEW Restoration from a Brand-New 4K Scan

NEW A Trek Back with Denise Crosby and Roger Nygard – A Retrospective Look at the Making of this Iconic Documentary

