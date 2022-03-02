‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’ Headed To Fox Television Stations In Fall 2022

Jennifer Hudson, the newest voice in daytime talk, takes center stage when Fox Television Stations launches The Jennifer Hudson Show for fall 2022, it was announced today by Mike Darnell, President, Warner Bros. Unscripted Television, David Decker, Executive Vice President, Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution and Frank Cicha, Executive Vice President, Programming, Fox Television Stations.

Joining Fox Television Stations for the one-hour daytime talk show launch is Hearst Television, along with additional station groups representing more than 60% of the country.

“I have experienced so much in my life; I’ve seen the highest of the highs, the lowest of the lows, and just about everything in between but as my mother always told me, ‘Once you think you’ve seen it all, just keep on living,’” Hudson said. “People from around the world have been a part of my journey from the beginning – twenty years ago – and I’m so ready to join their journey as we sit down and talk about the things that inspire and move us all. I have always loved people and I cannot wait to connect on a deeper level and let audiences see the different sides of who I am, the human being, in return. And I couldn’t be more thrilled to do it alongside this incredible team. We’re about to have a lot of fun and shake things up a little bit!”

“I knew that Jennifer was a force to be reckoned with from the moment I met her nearly 20 years ago,” said Darnell. “From her Grammy-winning career in music, to her Oscar-winning acting career, Jennifer’s amazing talent, big heart and authenticity shine through in everything she does. I am thrilled to be working with her in this new role. She’s a natural, and I know audiences will embrace her in their homes every day.”

“Daytime has found its Dreamgirl. We are excited to bring Jennifer Hudson to FOX, Hearst and all our broadcast station partners this fall,” said Decker. “Warner Bros. stands as the cornerstone between A-List talent and top tier stations building successful brands that drive audiences.” “As the syndication business continues to go through a major sea change, we need power players to reenergize talk shows and Jennifer Hudson is just that,” said Cicha.

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” is produced in Los Angeles by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Telepictures and distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution. https://jenniferhudsonshow.com

About Jennifer Hudson

A two-time GRAMMY® Award-winning recording artist, Academy Award-winning actress, Emmy Award-winning producer, and best-selling author, Jennifer Hudson is an extraordinary talent. From humble beginnings, Hudson began singing in a small Chicago church where, week after week, she brought the congregation to its feet. From there, she’s gone on to worldwide acclaim. Hudson most recently wowed audience with her electrifying turn as Aretha Franklin in the critically acclaimed biopic, “Respect,” a role for which she was handpicked by Franklin and garnered her a Screen Actors Guild nomination. She has just been named “Entertainer of the Year” from the NAACP Image Awards and recently earned Grammy and Golden Globe nominations for the film’s original song, “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home),” which she co-wrote alongside Jamie Hartman and the legendary Carole King. Hudson has been named one of Time magazine’s “Most Influential People in the World,” starred in countless film and television projects, released chart-topping albums, made her Broadway debut in the Tony Award-winning production of “The Color Purple,” and has been a celebrated coach on both the US and UK versions of the Emmy Award winning juggernaut “The Voice.” She also penned a New York Times best-selling memoir that inspired millions, received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, sang at the Super Bowl, and has been invited to perform for countless world leaders, including multiple presidents, royalty, and the Pope. Hudson even has her own day named after her in the city of Chicago. In 2007, Hudson won an Academy Award for her role as Effie in the smash hit Dreamgirls, an adaptation of the Broadway musical. Her breakout film performance also garnered a Golden Globe Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award, a BAFTA and an NAACP Image Award. In 2009 along with her sister Julia, Hudson founded The Julian D. King Gift Foundation as a catalyst for change in children’s health, education and welfare. The Foundation exists to provide stability, support and positive experiences for children of all backgrounds so that they will become productive, confident and happy adults.

