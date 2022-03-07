CHRIS ROCK and KEVIN HART Announce ‘ROCK HART: ONLY HEADLINERS ALLOWED’ Arena Shows

Comedy legends Chris Rock and Kevin Hart have announced an iconic co-headlining five show run – ROCK HART: ONLY HEADLINERS ALLOWED – taking place this July. Produced by Live Nation, the exclusive arena run kicks off on July 21st at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, NY stopping at Prudential Center in Newark, Madison Square Garden in New York, and PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, before wrapping in Brooklyn at Barclays Center on July 25th.

“When Chris and I realized we were both going to be on tour this year we immediately knew we needed to do something special. We have been friends and mentors to each other for 20 years, but we have never shared a headlining stage together – until now!!! I cannot think of a better way to celebrate the return of live comedy than to co-headline a show with my brother Chris Rock. This is a major moment in comedy and one for the history books,” said Kevin Hart.

General on sale for tickets start Friday, March 11th at 10 AM ET on Ticketmaster.com.

Lauded by peers and critics alike, Chris Rock is one of our generation’s strongest comedic voices. With a career spanning more than three decades, Rock has enjoyed ongoing success in both film and television as a comedian, actor, writer, producer and director. Rock recently wrapped production on the upcoming Higher Ground produced biopic, “Rustin ” and David O’Russell’s Untitled film. He is also set to direct an Untitled Chris Rock project in 2023.

Hailed as one of the highest-earning stand-up comedians of 2019 by Forbes, Hart’s most recent global comedy tour sold out over 100 arenas around the world, and sold over one million tickets worldwide in 2018 during his Irresponsible Tour. Hart continued to break records with his hometown stand-up performance at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field during his What Now Tour, marking the first time a comedian sold out an NFL stadium in Philadelphia. Recently, Kevin Hart announced his first major tour in four years Reality Check, heading to over 30 arenas in North America starting this Summer.

ROCK HART: ONLY HEADLINERS ALLOWED DATES:

Thursday, July 21 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Friday, July 22 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Saturday, July 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sunday, July 24 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Monday, July 25 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

ABOUT CHRIS ROCK

In 2021 Rock starred as Loy Cannon in season 4 of FX’s Emmy-winning drama series “Fargo.” He also teamed up with Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures in the reimagining of the newest Saw franchise movie, “Spiral,” in which he produced and starred in. His most recent standup special, “Total Blackout: The Tamborine Extended Cut,” is currently streaming on Netflix.

In 2014 he led the ensemble cast of “Top Five,” a critically acclaimed comedy feature that he also wrote and directed. In 2009 Rock ventured into the documentary world as a writer and producer of “Good Hair,” and in 2014 he executive produced “Eat Drink Laugh: The Story of the Comic Strip,” a documentary recounting the history of one of New York’s most famous comedy venues. His feature acting credits include The Week Of, the Grown Ups and Madagascar franchises, 2 Days in New York, Death at a Funeral, Nurse Betty, Dogma, the hip-hop comedy CB4, and New Jack City.

His television work includes serving as a cast member on “Saturday Night Live” from 1989 – 1993 and as executive producer, writer and narrator for the series “Everybody Hates Chris.” The series ran from 2005 – 2009 and is still one of the highest rated syndicated shows in the world.

In 2011, Rock made his Broadway debut starring in Stephen Adly Guirgis’s The Motherf**ker With The Hat.

Rock has won four Emmy Awards, three Grammy Awards, and is a New York Times Best-Selling Author. In addition, he received two nominations for the 2016 Emmy Awards, for Outstanding Director for a Variety Special for “Amy Schumer: Live at the Apollo,” and Outstanding Special Class Program for the 88th Annual Academy Awards.

ABOUT KEVIN HART

Emmy & Grammy nominated Kevin Hart was born and raised in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania where he launched his career as a comedian during an amateur night at a local comedy club. Over the years Hart has become Hollywood’s box office powerhouse, opening ten films at number one at the box office with $4.23 billion revenue at the global box office. Hart is the Founder of three companies where he is actively building an eco-system and incubator for extraordinary growth and creativity.

Hart is the Chairman of his digital network, the Laugh Out Loud Network. LOL serves as a platform for emerging comedians and is home to two premium series which both feature Kevin – “What the Fit?” and “Cold as Balls.”

Hart is the CEO of HartBeat Productions. HBP is a multi-platform production company creating unique content for worldwide audiences. Both Kevin and HartBeat have a first-look production deal with Netflix, together the two companies will produce feature films and Kevin will star in four of those films.

Hart is the Founder and CEO of HartBeat Ventures. HBV is Kevin’s VC, and its mission is to invest in disruptive companies, specifically companies that can help elevate underserved communities by providing a platform for everybody to thrive. HBV has invested in over 30 companies since its launch in 2019.

Hart continues to develop, star, and produce feature films and television via HartBeat and Laugh Out Loud. Hart can currently be seen starring in the HartBeat produced dramatic limited series True Story for Netflix which has been watched by over 60 million users worldwide.

In 2021 Hart starred and produced via HartBeat the feature film Fatherhood. The movie has been watched by more than 91 million accounts globally making it one of the most successful original dramatic movies on Netflix. On the small screen, Hart starred in and produced Motor Trend’s “Kevin Hart’s Muscle Car Crew”, and “Celebrity Game Face” for E! Additionally, Hart can be seen on two original programs on Peacock: his first ever talk show “Hart to Heart” and the ‘Olympic Highlight” show which he stars opposite Snoop Dog. Both shows have received critical acclaim and praise for both Hart and LOL.

Hart recently wrapped production on two films, Lionsgate’s science-fiction-action-comedy, Borderlands, which he stars opposite Cate Blanchett. Along with Netflix’s Me Time which pairs Kevin and Mark Wahlberg for the first time. Later in 2022 Hart can be seen in Sony’s action-comedy, The Man from Toronto, starring alongside Woody Harrelson and Kaley Cuoco.

In 2020 Hart released his seventh hour long stand-up special, “Zero Fu**ks Given,” which quickly became Netflix’s biggest stand-up special of 2020 and earned him a Grammy nomination for “Best Comedy Album”. Hart also starred in and produced “Die Hart,” the first production of its kind, created through his digital network, Laugh Out Loud, and Executive Produced through HartBeat Productions. In 2021 Kevin was nominated for an Emmy award for “Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series.”

In December 2019, Hart’s Emmy nominated Docu-series, “Don’t F**k This Up,” was released on Netflix. The intimate six-part series follows Hart’s life over the previous year, giving viewers an inside look to the events that shaped his life. Hart’s other recent box-office credits include Jumanji: The Next Level, The Secret Life of Pets 2, and The Upside. In 2018, Hart co-wrote, produced, and starred in Universal’s Night School, all under Hartbeat Productions. In 2017, Hart starred in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, his highest grossing movie to date. Hart’s previous credits include Central Intelligence, The Secret Life of Pets, and the Ride Along films.

Hart’s last global live standup comedy tour was “The Irresponsible Tour,” which was also released as an original Netflix standup special in April 2019. Additionally, his 2017 standup tour, “What Now,” grossed over $100 million worldwide and culminated in a performance to a sold-out crowd at Philadelphia’s NFL stadium.

Kevin is a New York Times Best Selling author twice over. His new book, Markus Makes a Movie debuted at number six on the coveted list and remained on the list for three weeks. Hart’s memoir, I Can’t Make This Up, debuted at number one on The New York Times Best Sellers List and remained on the Top 10 Nonfiction Hardcover Bestsellers List for ten weeks straight. Hart’s first Audible original, “The Decision,” was nominated for an Audie award for “Best Original Audiobook in 2021.”

In the audio space, Hart can be heard bi-weekly on his radio talk show, “Straight from the Hart,” which airs on Sirius XM’s Laugh Out Loud Radio (channel 96). In 2019, “Straight from The Hart” became available on Pandora and now ranks as the #1 podcast across all genres. Hart can also be heard on his weekly Sirius podcast, “Comedy Gold Minds.”

Kevin’s brand partnerships include Fabletics Men, Chase J.P Morgan, Hydrow, Brüush, Tommy John and Therabody.

