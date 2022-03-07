RANDY RAINBOW Announces Book Tour For His New Memoir

Randy Rainbow – the 3x Emmy-nominated satirist, entertainer and star of the YouTube series “The Randy Rainbow Show” will let fans see the world through his pink-rimmed glasses on his Live Nation produced book tour for his new memoir, PLAYING WITH MYSELF (St. Martin’s Press – on sale April 19). Accompanied by special guests, Randy Rainbow presents a lively evening of conversation as he takes guests through his life ? the highs, the lows, the lipstick, and the show tunes. Every ticket includes a signed copy of Randy’s book, Playing With Myself.

Presales for Randy’s Book Tour begin Tuesday, March 8 at 10am local. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 11th at 10am local time on RandyRainbow.com. The multi-city tour will launch in New York and includes stops in Washington, DC; Los Angeles, CA; San Francisco, CA; Chicago, IL; and Philadelphia, PA.

Touring the U.S. to sold-out crowds, the influencer and Internet sensation’s viral comedy videos have received hundreds of millions of views across all social media and digital platforms. His fresh take on politics and current events has led to interviews and profiles by The Washington Post, The New York Times, The Hollywood Reporter, CNN, NPR, ABC News, OUT, People, and Entertainment Weekly, among others.

Randy’s memoir is a firsthand account of the journey that led Randy Rainbow from his childhood as the over-imaginative, often misunderstood little boy who carried a purse in the second grade to his first job on Broadway as the host at Hooters and on to the creation of his trademark comedy character. As Randy has said, “There’s so much fake news out there about me. I can’t wait to set the record straight and finally give people a peek behind the green screen.” And set the record straight he does. His new book answers the question: “Can an introverted musical theatre nerd with a MacBook and a dream save the world, one show tune at a time?”

St. Martin’s Press is a division of Macmillan Publishers.

Randy Rainbow is represented by Creative Artists Agency (CAA), which developed and will oversee the book tour.

Playing With Myself Book Tour Dates:

Tue, Apr 19 – New York, NY – Gramercy Theatre (in partnership with Strand Bookstore)

Wed, Apr 20 – Washington D.C. – Sixth & I (in partnership with Politics & Prose Bookstore)

Thu, Apr 21 – Los Angeles, CA– Wilshire Ebell Theatre (in partnership with Book Soup)

Fri, Apr 22 – San Francisco, CA – Palace of Fine Arts (in partnership with Book Passage)

Sun, Apr 24 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues Chicago (in partnership with The Book Stall)

Thu, Apr 28 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia (in partnership with Head House Books)

About Randy Rainbow:

Randy Rainbow is a three-time Emmy-nominated comedian, actor, singer, writer, and satirist best known for his popular series of musical parodies and political spoofs, which have garnered him international acclaim. Randy tours the U.S. to sold-out audiences, and his viral comedy videos receive millions of views across all social media and digital platforms. His new memoir Playing with Myself will be published on April 19, 2022 and is available for purchase HERE.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.