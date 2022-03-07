Scream Factory To Unleash ‘Night Creatures’ Collector’s Edition In April

Brace yourself for the long-awaited Hammer cult film classic debuting on Blu-ray! On April 19, 2022, SCREAM FACTORY™ is excited to present the highly anticipated Hammer Fim cult classic NIGHT CREATURES Collector’s Edition Blu-ray.

Directed by Peter Graham Scott (The Avengers) and produced by John Temple-Smith (The Island of Dr. Moreau), this chilling classic stars Peter Cushing (The Curse of Frankenstein), Yvonne Romain (Circus Of Horrors), Patrick Allen (When Dinosaurs Ruled The Earth), and Oliver Reed (Quatermass And The Pitt). A must-have for movie collectors and loyal fans of Hammer Films, this definitive Blu-ray release contains special bonus content, including new 2K scan of the interpositive, new audio commentary with film historian Bruce Hallenbeck, new interviews with author and historian Kim Newman, author and historian Jonathan Rigby and special effects artist Brian Johnson, and much more!

Order from ShoutFactory.com and get an Exclusive 18”x24” rolled poster featuring brand new artwork, available while supplies last!

NIGHT CREATURES Collector’s Edition Blu-ray Special Features:

NEW 2K scan from the interpositive

NEW audio commentary with film historian Bruce Hallenbeck

NEW Pulp Friction – The Cinematic Captain Clegg – an interview with author/film historian Kim Newman

NEW The Hammer Must Fall: Peter Cushing’s Changing Directions – an interview with author/film historian Jonathan Rigby

NEW Brian with Bowie – an interview with special effects artist Brian Johnson

The Making of Captain Clegg hosted by author Wayne Kinsey

The Mossman Legacy: George Mossman’s Carriage Collection

Theatrical Trailer

Still Gallery

