AC/DC® Beer ‘For Those About to Rock’ Ale Now Shipping to 33 States

KnuckleBonz has announced their collaboration with yet another fantastic brewing partner, Great South Bay Brewery to extend the offering of amazing beers for the AC/DC®Music SuperFan.

KnuckleBonz is excited to extend their Limited Edition Beverage Series with Great South Bay Brewing and the two companies have worked together to create a custom offering for AC/DC to offer fans a rockin’ new beer, the AC/DC® For Those About to Rock Ale and their distribution partner, Half Time Beverage, will process the orders and ship to 33 states in the US.

How To Order AC/DC® For Those About to Rock Ale

Available Now at Half Time Beverage to ship direct to consumer in 33 US States. See website for list of eligible states for shipping within the US.

AC/DC® For Those About to Rock Ale (5.9%) is cold fermented for the cool, crisp, refreshing flavor you’d expect from a sessionable Australian lager. By combining traditional Australian brewing methods with native Aussie hops and cane sugar, the brewers have developed a highly drinkable beer that is true to its heritage, with a clean citrusy hop profile, a subtle malty sweetness, and a bright straw color.

With several award-winning craft ales and lagers, IPAs and seltzers, Great South Bay, also known as GSB, is a huge presence in the Long Island, NY community with their state of the art 40,000 sq. ft. facility that combines contemporary brewing technology with traditional craftsmanship. GSB works to create recipes that speak for itself in quality and taste. “Walk into any venue in the world and you’ll bear witness to the seemingly natural pairing of beer and music. In fact, I would venture to guess, that since the invention of alcohol, consumption of beer and creation of music has been done in tandem. When we were presented the opportunity to work with KnuckleBonz to combine our crafts it was one of those ‘Aha!’ moments. To say that we are excited about what we have been able to come together and create would be a massive understatement,” says Chris Davis of Great South Bay Brewery. For more information on Great South Bay Brewery, visit https://www.greatsouthbaybrewery.com/.

“These new partnerships will take the KnuckleBonz Beverage Line to a new level giving AC/DC SuperFans across most of the US a chance to rock hard with For Those About to Rock Ale,” says Tony Simerman, CEO/Creative Director of KnuckleBonz, Inc. For more information about KnuckleBonz and the music branded beverage line, visit https://knucklebonz.com/.

“Stocked with over a thousand different craft beers, ciders, hard seltzers, and other beverages from some of the most sought-after breweries and producers in the world, Half Time is a virtual beer marketplace unlike any other,” says Chris Weiss, Director of Marketing for Half Time Beverage. Known as THE ultimate virtual bottleshop, Half Time Beverage ships direct to consumer to 33 states in the US. Half Time Beverage has been recognized as a Top 3 Beer Store in the World and the Best Bottle Shop in New York.

Great South Bay Brewery

Located right in the heart of Long Island, NY, Great South Bay Brewery, also known as GSB, was founded in 2009 by a fourth-generation brewer on the belief that the quality would always be paramount. The same holds true today despite our rapid growth from our humble beginnings as a small craft brewery to the 40,000 square foot, state of the art production facility, we now call home. All of our beers are crafted using the finest hops and highest quality malts available, using recipes and techniques that have taken years to perfect and processes that are meticulously executed. The fruits of our efforts are our extensive repertoire of unique and award-winning recipes and the knowledge that GSB makes some of the best beer the world has to offer. But don’t take our word for it, the proof is in the pint.

KnuckleBonz, Inc.

(KnuckleBonz.com) is a music merchandising company focused on the creation of high-end products for music enthusiasts since 2003. KnuckleBonz is committed to fine craftsmanship and artistry and has developed the Rock Iconz®, 3D Vinyl™ and On Tour™ collectible series. With a passion for music and a drive to make the highest quality products possible, this collaboration on the music-based craft beer line emphasizes that KnuckleBonz is solely focused on offering quality products specifically for the music superfan.

