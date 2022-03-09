Rock Legends TENACIOUS D Add Additional Dates To 2022 Tour Schedule

Acclaimed rock duo and basically everyone’s favorite band ever Tenacious D — comprised of Jack Black and Kyle Gass – are thrilled to announce additional tour dates on their 2022 tour, taking them all over the U.S. of A.

A list of the dates is below; DJ Douggpound will be supporting on all of the September shows. Tickets go on sale for these dates on Friday, March 11th, at 10 am local time.

These very special shows are, in part, a late celebration of the 20th anniversary of The D’s flawless, platinum-certified self-titled debut, which came out in September 2001, and quickly established the duo as a force to be reckoned with, full of insane, guitar-shredding chops, vocal prowess, and hella hilarious, smart lyrics; world domination obviously ensued soon thereafter. In October 2021, the band released a “Super Power Party Pack” edition of the project, featuring a reissue of the band’s original 1995 demo cassette and 2002 Tribute EP.

Don’t miss what is undoubtedly set to be the greatest tour of 2022…

Tenacious D 2022 Tour Dates:

06/16/22: Telluride, CO – Telluride Bluegrass Festival SOLD OUT

06/17/22: Sandy, UT – Sandy Amphitheater ~ SOLD OUT

06/19/22: Portland, OR – Pioneer Courthouse Square ~ SOLD OUT

06/21/22: Seattle, WA – TBA ~

06/22/22: Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater ~

06/24/22: Palo Alto, CA – Frost Amphitheater ~

06/26/22: San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheater ~

9/9/22: Wilmington, NC – Live Oak Bank Pavilion #

9/10/22: Alton, VA – Blue Ridge Rock Festival

9/11/22: Philadelphia, PA – The Mann Center #

9/13/22: Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion #

9/14/22: Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater #

9/16/22: Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center #

9/18/22: Milwaukee, WI – BMO Harris Pavilion #

9/19/22: Minneapolis, MN – Surly Festival Field #

9/20/22: Cedar Rapids, IA – McGrath Amphitheater #

9/22/22: Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life Festival

~ with special guest Puddles Pity Party

# with special guest Dj Douggpound

