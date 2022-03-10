MONSTROUS: Screen Media Premieres Psychological Horror Film Starring Christina Ricci At Glasgow FrightFest

Screen Media has announced the world premiere of the psychological horror film Monstrous starring Christina Ricci with Colleen Camp, Santino Bernard, Don Balderamos and Nick Vallelonga this weekend at Glasgow FrightFest / Glasgow Film Festival. Written by Carol Chrest and directed by Chris Sivertson (All Cheerleaders Die), Monstrous was produced by Robert Yocum, Sasha Yelaun, B.I. Rosen, and Johnny Remo.

Screen Media plans to release the film in theaters and on-demand May 13, 2022.



Traumatized by an abusive relationship, Laura (Christina Ricci) runs away from her ex-husband with her seven-year-old son, Cody. As they begin to settle into their new life, they encounter a bigger, more terrifying horror that threatens their already fragile existence and pushes their physical and mental well-being to the limit.

“The glossy, twist-filled Monstrous is exactly the kind of unforgettable thriller we’re eager to release,” said Screen Media in a statement. “The film is all the more special thanks to the iconic charm of Christina Ricci in a complex lead performance.”

Producer Sasha Yelaun commented, “In the midst of a perfect storm, Monstrous was a COVID-friendly production with a set helmed by the cult indie director Chris Siverston and the iconic Christina Ricci, which resulted in a film that we’re all very proud of.”

Director Chris Sivertson added, “Screen Media excels at connecting hungry audiences with fresh and original genre movies. I’m thrilled they will be unleashing Monstrous on North America.”

Seth Needle, EVP of Global Acquisitions and Co-Productions at Screen Media, negotiated the deal with UTA Independent Film Group on behalf of the filmmakers.

Screen Media recently acquired the psychological thriller The Immaculate Room starring Emile Hirsch and Kate Bosworth, Kevin Lewis’ follow up to Willy’s Wonderland, The Accursed starring Mena Suvari, Gigi Gaston’s 9 Bullets starring Lena Headey and Sam Worthington, and Philip Noyce’ Fast Charlie starring Pierce Brosnan. Screen Media will release Gold starring Zac Efron this month. Recent releases include Manny Perez’s La Soga Salvation acquired out of the Toronto International Film Festival, Casey Tebo’s Black Friday starring Devon Sawa and Bruce Campbell, James Nunne’s One Shot starring Scott Adkins and Ryan Phillippe, and Brent Wilson’s documentary Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road.

