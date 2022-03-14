INCUBUS Announce Dates For 2022 Summer Tour Featuring SUBLIME WITH ROME and THE AQUADOLLS

With more than 23 million albums sold, rock superstars INCUBUS are set to light up summer stages in concert with very special guests SUBLIME WITH ROME and THE AQUADOLLS beginning this July. The tour, produced by Live Nation, kicks off in West Palm Beach, FL at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre and continues through the US making stops in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas and more before wrapping up in Bend, OR at Hayden Homes Amphitheatre on September 3rd. Tickets to the general public will begin on-sales March 18th at 10am local time HERE.

2022 TOUR ITINERARY

Sunday, July 24 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Tuesday, July 26 Jacksonville, FL Daily’s Place

Wednesday, July 27 Atlanta, GA Lakewood Amphitheatre

Friday, July 29 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion

Saturday, July 30 Doswell, VA AfterHours Concerts at The Meadow Event Park

Sunday, July 31 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Tuesday, Aug 02 Syracuse, NY St. Joseph’s Heath Amphitheater at Lakeview

Wednesday, Aug 03 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center

Friday, Aug 05 Camden, NJ Waterfront Music Pavilion

Saturday, Aug 06 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

Sunday, Aug 07 Bangor, ME Maine Savings Amphitheater

Tuesday, Aug 09 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center

Wednesday, Aug 10 Clarkston, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre

Friday, Aug 12 Bonner Springs, KS Azura Amphitheater

Saturday, Aug 13 Maryland Heights, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis

Sunday, Aug 14 Tinley Park, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago

Tuesday, Aug 16 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP**

Wednesday, Aug 17 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion

Friday, Aug 19 Houston, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Saturday, Aug 20 Austin, TX Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Monday, Aug 22 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Wednesday, Aug 24 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre

Friday, Aug 26 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre

Saturday, Aug 27 Irvine, CA FivePoint Amphitheatre

Sunday Aug 28 Chula Vista, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Thursday, Sept 01 Ridgefield, WA RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Saturday, Sept 03 Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater

About Incubus

Since first coming together in 1991, the Grammy nominated band, Incubus, have consistently elevated themselves and alternative music to new creative heights. The California band’s sales have eclipse 23 million albums worldwide to date with multiplatinum and platinum certifications from around the globe. Consistently topping the Billboard charts, the band has had five consecutive Top 5 debuts. Last year in 2021, Incubus marked the 20th anniversary of their multi-platinum and critically acclaimed album, Morning View. Additionally, they maintain their status as a streaming phenomenon, averaging 4.1 million monthly listeners on Spotify and clocking over 1 billion-plus streams across all platforms.

About Sublime with Rome

Sublime With Rome was formed in 2010 by lead-singer/guitarist Rome Ramirez, bassist Eric Wilson, and drummer Carlos Verdugo. The band previously toured in support of their hit 2019 album BLESSINGS with singles WICKED HEART and LIGHT ON making a splash at alternative radio. BLESSINGS is the band’s third studio album, and it was helmed by Rob Cavallo, the producer behind Green Day, My Chemical Romance, Linkin Park, and more. In 2020 Sublime With Rome dominated the rock and alternative music charts as well as headlining shows in 5K+ capacity rooms and major festivals worldwide. With fan-favorite hits such as WRONG WAY, SANTERIA, BADFISH, WHAT I GOT, CARESS ME DOWN, 40oz TO FREEDOM and many more, the band’s concerts are pure sing along enjoyment from beginning to end.

About Aquadolls

The Aquadolls formed in La Mirada, CA in January 2012. Lead singer and songwriter Melissa Brooks began recording bedroom demos of her songs and eventually released the album ‘We Are Free’ in early 2013, followed by the LP ‘Stoked on You’ in December 2014. After a brief break from releases, the stars aligned in July 2018, and the new era of The Aquadolls commenced with Jacqueline Proctor on drums and Keilah Nina on bass. The band grew as a powerful threesome leading up to the release of The Aquadolls’ highly anticipated second album, ‘The Dream and the Deception,’ recorded and self-produced by Brooks and self-released October 28, 2018, on Aqua Babe Records. Following their sophomore album, the trio self-released the single “Suck on This” in summer 2019, followed by their 2020 viral cover of Lash’s “Take Me Away” (a track made famous via its inclusion in the 2003 Lindsay Lohan-starring Disney film ‘Freaky Friday’). They signed with California based Enci Records in 2021, and released a series of well-received singles (“Disappearing Girl” and “Cry Baby”), while playing festival dates such as Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits, Beach Life and Ohana Festival, opening for Jimmy Eat World and touring with the likes of White Reaper and more. The Aquadolls will release a new EP in 2022.

