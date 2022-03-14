Rock Legend DARYL HALL Adds Additional Dates To First Solo Tour In A Decade

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Daryl Hall, has announced the expansion of his first solo tour in a decade. The second leg of the tour will follow previously announced dates playing historic venues such as NYC’s Carnegie Hall and Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, plus the April 1 release of BeforeAfter (Legacy Recordings), Hall’s first-ever solo retrospective. As with the tour’s first leg, Todd Rundgren will be a special guest on all newly announced dates. Tickets for the second leg of the tour go on sale starting Friday, March 18 at 10AM local time at livenation.com.

Compiled and sequenced by Hall, BeforeAfter features thirty tracks spanning all five of his solo albums, from 1980’s Robert Fripp-produced Sacred Songs through 2011’s Laughing Down Crying, co-produced with longtime Hall compatriot T-Bone Wolk, who sadly passed before the album was released. Additionally, the collection features six never-released performances from the pathbreaking web and television series Live From Daryl’s House, which Hall launched in 2007 with the then-novel idea of “playing with my friends and putting it up on the internet.” One of those performances includes the recently shared recording of the Eurythmics classic “Here Comes The Rain Again,” performed with that song’s co-writer Dave Stewart. Other guests on the Live From Daryl’s House tracks include Rundgren, Monte Montgomery and more. Taken as a whole, ??BeforeAfterdraws unexpected and satisfying connections between the esoteric and accessible sides of Daryl Hall’s creativity.

Pre-order BeforeAfter now: https://legacyrecordings.lnk.to/BeforeAfterPR

Daryl Hall East Coast Tour Dates

April 1 – Auditorium Theatre – Chicago, IL ^

April 3 – Ryman Auditorium – Nashville, TN ^

April 5 – Atlanta Symphony Hall – Atlanta, GA ^

April 7 – MGM Northfield Park – Northfield, OH ^

April 9 – The Met Philadelphia – Philadelphia, PA ^

April 11 – Orpheum Theatre – Boston, MA ^

April 14 – Carnegie Hall – New York, NY ^

April 16 – The Theatre at MGM National Harbor – National Harbor, MD ^

Daryl Hall West Coast Tour Dates

May 12 – Paramount Theatre – Seattle, WA ^

May 14 – Golden Gate Theatre – San Francisco, CA ^

May 16 – The Wiltern – Los Angeles, CA ^

May 18 – Paramount Theatre – Denver, CO ^

May 20 – Tulsa Theater – Tulsa, OK ^

May 22 – ACL Live at the Moody Theater – Austin, TX ^

^ w/ Todd Rundgren

Before After Track list:

Disc One:

Dreamtime Babs and Babs Foolish Pride Can’t Stop Dreaming Here Comes The Rain Again (Live From Daryl’s House) with Dave Stewart Someone Like You Talking to You (Is Like Talking to Myself) Sacred Songs Right as Rain Survive North Star (Live From Daryl’s House) with Monte Montgomery In My Own Dream (Live From Daryl’s House) NYCNY What’s Gonna Happen to Us

Disc Two:

Love Revelation Fools Rush In I’m in a Philly Mood Send Me Justify Borderline Stop Loving Me, Stop Loving You Eyes for You (Ain’t No Doubt About It) The Farther Away I Am Why Was It So Easy Can We Still Be Friends (Live From Daryl’s House) with Todd Rundgren Cab Driver Our Day Will Come (Live From Daryl’s House) Laughing Down Crying (Live From Daryl’s House) Problem with You (Live From Daryl’s House) Neither One of Us (Wants To Be the First to Say Goodbye) (Live From Daryl’s House)

About Daryl Hall:

Daryl Hall is a modern-day renaissance man, an inductee into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with the best-selling duo of all time, the star of his very own award-winning web series-turned-TV staple, Live from Daryl’s House, as well as a successful venue owner with “Daryl’s House,” a restored live music space in Pawling, N.Y.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.