ERASER: REBORN — Reboot of 1996 Schwarzenegger Blockbuster Coming To Digital, Blu-ray & DVD In June!

25 years after the blockbuster hit, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment will have you on the edge of your seat with the release of Eraser: Reborn, on Digital, Blu-ray and DVD on June 7, 2022. A reboot of the 1996 blockbuster, this all-new action-packed film follows US Marshal Mason Pollard, a specialist in engineering the fake deaths of witnesses that need to leave no trace of their existence.

Eraser: Reborn will be available on Digital for $14.99 SRP ($14.99 in Canada), on DVD for $19.98 SRP ($24.98 in Canada), and on Blu-ray for $24.98 ($29.98 in Canada), which includes a Digital Copy (US Only).

Pre-orders for the Blu-ray and DVD will be available on March 22, 2022. Eraser: Reborn will be available for streaming on HBO Max in Fall 2022.

Eraser: Reborn will also be available on Movies Anywhere. Using the free Movies Anywhere app and website, consumers can access all their eligible movies by connecting their Movies Anywhere account with their participating digital retailer accounts.

Official Synopsis: U.S. Marshal Mason Pollard specializes in “erasing” people – faking the deaths of high-risk witnesses. With the technological advances of the last 25 years, the game has upgraded, and it’s just another day at the office when he’s assigned to Rina Kimura, a crime boss’ wife who’s decided to turn state’s evidence. As the two flee to Cape Town, South Africa, with a team of merciless assassins on their trail, Pollard discovers he’s been set up. Double-crossed and fueled by adrenaline, he needs to be at the top of his game, or he’ll be the one who’s erased. Permanently.

The film stars Dominic Sherwood (Shadowhunters) as Mason Pollard, Jacky Lai (V-Wars) as Rina Kimura, McKinley Belcher III (Marriage Story) as Paul Whitlock, a mentor to Pollard and Eddie Ramos (Animal Kingdom) as Sugar Jax, a local gangster.

The film is directed by John Pogue (The Quiet Ones, Deep Blue Sea 3) and written by Michael Weiss (Jarhead3: The Siege), Hunt Lowry (Donnie Darko) and Patty Reed (Pure Country Pure Heart) produce for Roserock Films. The creative team includes cinematographers, Michael Swan and George Amos, production designer, Franz Lewis, costume designer, Neil McClean and casting by Harriet Greenspan in the US and Bonnie Rodini in South Africa.

Eraser: Reborn is the next chapter to Eraser (1996) the Chuck Russell directed action thriller that starred Arnold Schwarzenegger as a U.S. Marshall assigned to “erase” the identity of a witness he is assigned to protect. The film also starred Vanessa Williams, James Caan and James Coburn and grossed around $242 million in worldwide box office.

BONUS FEATURES

The Warrior and the Witness: The Making Eraser: Reborn – Go behind the scenes on set in Capetown, South Africa for an all-access look at the fast-paced filmmaking approach used to capture the action-packed tale of a witness on the run and the agent tasked with keeping her alive. Includes Interviews with the filmmakers, cast and crew.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.