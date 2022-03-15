‘Lucifer: The Complete Fifth Season’ To Tempt Audiences On DVD May 31st and Digital on March 28th

Indulge your deepest desires as Warner Bros. Home Entertainment brings you Lucifer: The Complete Fifth Season on DVD May 31, 2022. You’ll have a devilish grin as you indulge in all 16 hell-raising episodes from the fifth season with tantalizing deleted scenes, and a gag reel included in the bonus features.

Lucifer: The Complete Fifth Season is priced to own on DVD at $29.98 SRP ($39.99 in Canada) and will also be available on Blu-ray courtesy of Warner Archive Collection. Warner Archive Blu-ray releases are easily found at www.warnerarchive.com and on your favorite online retailer sites. Lucifer: The Complete Fifth Season will also be available to own on Digital on March 28, 2022 via purchase from digital retailers.

Official Synopsis: In the fifth season, the stakes are higher than ever. Secrets will be revealed, Lucifer makes a tumultuous return from Hell, Chloe rethinks romance, Ella finally finds a nice guy, and Amenadiel adjusts to the whole fatherhood thing. In the first half of the season, Lucifer’s twin brother Michael secretly takes the devil’s place on earth while he’s back in Hell. Eventually, Lucifer must face the mess his brother made with his life. He’ll also finally confront his feelings for Chloe, and answer a question that fans have been asking since the very beginning: “will they or won’t they?” Then in the second half of the season, God makes his grand appearance. Except, Lucifer never prayed for this, and he already can’t wait to send dear old Dad back where he came from. Unfortunately for Lucifer, God isn’t going anywhere, and wants to get into every aspect of Lucifer’s life. But our heroes will soon discover that God is here for more than just some family bonding time!

The series stars Tom Ellis (Rush, The Fades), Lauren German (A Walk To Remember), Kevin Alejandro (Parenthood), DB Woodside (Buffy the Vampire Slayer), Lesley-Ann Brandt (Sparticus), Aimee Garcia (George Lopez) and Rachael Harris (The Good Wife). Based on the characters from DC created by Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth and Mike Dringenberg, Lucifer is produced by Jerry Bruckheimer Television in association with Warner Bros. Television. Developed by Tom Kapinos (Californication), the series is executive produced by Jerry Bruckheimer (CSI franchise, Pirates of the Caribbean films), Jonathan Littman (The Amazing Race, CSI franchise), Joe Henderson (White Collar, Almost Human), Ildy Modrovich (CSI: Miami, Californication), KristiAnne Reed (CSI: Cyber), Jason Ning (The Expanse, Perception) and Tom Ellis.

SPECIAL FEATURES

Deleted Scenes

Gag Reel

16 ONE-HOUR EPISODES

Really Sad Devil Guy Lucifer! Lucifer! Lucifer! ¡Diablo! It Never Ends Well for the Chicken Detective Amenadiel BlueBallz Our Mojo Spoiler Alert Family Dinner Bloody Celestial Karaoke Jam Resting Devil Face Daniel Espinoza: Naked and Afraid A Little Harmless Stalking Nothing Lasts Forever Is This Really How It’s Going to End?! A Chance at a Happy Ending

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.