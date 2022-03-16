LIMP BIZKIT Announces Spring U.S. Dates For 2022 “Still Sucks Tour”

Veteran rockers LIMP BIZKIT are set to return to the road this April for their month-long “Still Sucks Tour.” The AEG Presents trek will kick off in the band’s Florida home state and will include a stop in New York City at Madison Square Garden (May 13) with cross-country shows including stops in Baltimore (May 15) and Las Vegas (May 28) before concluding with a Los Angeles-area date (Ontario on May 31).

Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday (March 18) at 10:00 AM (local time) at http://www.limpbizkit.com/.

Formed in Jacksonville in the mid-90s, the Grammy-nominated band has sold 40 million records worldwide and has been led since its inception by frontman FRED DURST. Known for their powerful live performances, the band includes original members DURST, vocals; JOHN OTTO, drums; SAM RIVERS, bass, backing vocals; WES BORLAND, guitars, backing vocals; and DJ LETHAL, turntables, sampling, programming. LIMP BIZKIT will be supported by Scowl, Wargasm UK, $not, Dying Wish, and Yung Gravy for various shows (see breakdown below). Later this year, the group will follow the U.S. shows with a European run of dates.

LIMP BIZKIT 2022 TOUR DATES

*Thursday, April 28 Tampa, FL Hard Rock Live ++

*Saturday, April 30 Hollywood, FL Hard Rock Live ++

*Tuesday, May 3 Norfolk, VA Chartway Arena

*Wednesday, May 4 Roanoke, VA Berglund Center

*Friday, May 6 Atlantic City, NJ Hard Rock Casino ++

*Saturday, May 7 Wilkes-Barre, PA Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

*Tuesday, May 10 Lowell, MA Tsongas Center

*Thursday, May 12 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena ++

*Friday, May 13 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

*Sunday, May 15 Baltimore, MD Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena

^Wednesday, May 18 Youngstown, OH Covelli Centre

^Thursday, May 19 Saginaw, MI The Dow Event Center

^Saturday, May 21 Gary, IN Hard Rock Casino ++

^Sunday, May 22 Green Bay, WI Resch Center

^Tuesday, May 24 Kansas City, MO Cable Dahmer Arena

^Thursday, May 26 Loveland, CO Budweiser Events Center

#Saturday, May 28 Las Vegas, NV The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

#Sunday, May 29 Reno, NV Reno Events Center

#Tuesday, May 31 Ontario, CA Toyota Arena

*$not, Wargasm UK, Scowl

^Yung Gravy, Dying Wish, Wargasm UK

#Dying Wish, Wargasm UK

++ NON AEG SHOW

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.