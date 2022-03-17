Comedy Central Announces “South Park: The 25th Anniversary Concert” Featuring Trey Parker and Matt Stone, Primus and Ween

Comedy Central has announced that renowned franchise “South Park” will celebrate its 25th Anniversary (series premiere: August 13, 1997) this summer with “South Park: The 25th Anniversary Concert” at the iconic Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre. The concert, with Trey Parker and Matt Stone, Primus and Ween, takes place on Wednesday, August 10. Fans can register to purchase tickets at www.SouthParkatRedRocks.com

Music has played an essential part in the series since its debut 25 years ago and the concert will feature some fan favorites.

“We’re so excited to go home and play at Red Rocks, a place that’s been known for hosting the most legendary Artists and Musicians. Until now,” said co-creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker.

“Thanks to the brilliant minds of Matt and Trey, for the past 25 years, multiple generations of fans have grown up enchanted by the outlandishly funny and subversive world of ‘South Park,'” said Chris McCarthy, President and CEO of Paramount Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios. “A concert at the iconic Red Rocks to mark this milestone is the perfect way to celebrate, thank the fans and pay tribute to the quintessential artists, such as Primus and Ween, and the many others featured throughout the show’s run.”

Co-creators Parker and Stone are executive producers, along with Anne Garefino and Frank C. Agnone II. Eric Stough, Adrien Beard, Bruce Howell and Vernon Chatman are producers. Christopher Brion is the creative director of South Park Digital Studios. “South Park’s” website is SouthPark.CC.com.

MTV Entertainment Studios’ expansive deal with Parker and Stone includes extending “South Park” on Comedy Central through 2027 and taking cable’s longest-running scripted series – August 13, 2022 marks the franchise’s 25th anniversary – through an unprecedented 30th season. In addition to the series extension, the new deal includes 14 “South Park” original made-for-streaming events exclusively for Paramount+, including last year’s “SOUTH PARK: POST COVID” and “SOUTH PARK: POST COVID: THE RETURN OF COVID”. The series has earned five Emmy Awards, to date, and a George Foster Peabody Award.

