ROB ZOMBIE and MUDVAYNE Announce Dates For 2022 ‘Freaks On Parade’ Summer Tour

Seasoned rockers Rob Zombie and Mudvayne have announced dates for their highly anticipated ‘Freaks On Parade’ Summer Tour! Produced by Live Nation, the 21-city tour kicks off on July 20th at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights making stops across the U.S. in Tampa, Holmdel, Tinley Park, and more before wrapping up in The Woodlands at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion on August 21st. The tour will also feature Static-X and Powerman 5000.

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, March 25th at 10 AM local time on livenation.com.

FREAKS ON PARADE SUMMER TOUR 2022:

Wed Jul 20 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis, MO

Thu Jul 21 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Centre

Sat Jul 23 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Sun Jul 24 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Tue Jul 26 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Wed Jul 27 – Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Fri Jul 29 – Camden, NJ – Waterfront Music Pavilion

Sat Jul 30 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Sun Jul 31 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts

Tue Aug 02 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

Wed Aug 03 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

Fri Aug 05 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 06 – Council Bluffs, IA – Westfair Amphitheater*

Wed Aug 10 – Salt Lake City (West Valley City), UT – USANA Amphitheatre

Fri Aug 12 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 13 – Las Vegas, NV – Michelob ULTRA Arena

Sun Aug 14 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Tue Aug 16 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

Thu Aug 18 – Del Valle, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Sat Aug 20 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

Sun Aug 21 – The Woodlands, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

*Not a Live Nation Date

ABOUT ROB ZOMBIE

As a rock icon and filmmaker with a unique vision, Rob Zombie has continuously challenged audiences as he stretches the boundaries of both music and film. He has sold over 15 million albums worldwide, and is the only artist to experience unprecedented success in both music and film as the writer/director of eight feature films with a worldwide gross totaling more than $150 million. Each of Rob Zombie’s 7 solo studio albums have debuted in the top 10 on Billboard’s 200 chart, including his most recent album, The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse, in 2021. Zombie is an 8-time Grammy nominee, with his most recent nomination up for Best Metal Performance at the 2022 awards. Rob Zombie’s ninth feature film, The Munsters, is set to release later this year.

ABOUT MUDVAYNE

Described by music critics as math metal and neo-progressive rock, Mudvayne’s sonic musical experimentation is difficult to classify. Chad Gray, Greg Tribbett, Ryan Martinie and Matthew McDonough formed Mudvayne in the late 90’s in Peoria, IL. Their debut album L.D. 50 was released in 2000, with highlights “Dig” and “Death Bloom” achieving success at mainstream rock radio. Their sophomore album, The End of All Things to Come was a critical and commercial success. Mudvayne then released Lost and Found in 2005, achieving their second consecutive Gold record, with single “Happy?” finishing #1 on the US Mainstream Rock Chart, and #8 on the US Alternative Chart. To date, the band has sold over six million records worldwide, including 2008’s The New Game and 2009’s Mudvayne. In 2010, the band went on hiatus, only to triumphantly return in 2021 with co-headline performances at three of the US’ premiere rock festivals- Inkcarceration Festival, Welcome to Rockville, and Aftershock. This will be the bands first national tour since 2009.

