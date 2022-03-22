Stand-up Comedian Steve Treviño Announces “America’s Favorite Husband” Theater Tour

Rising comic Steve Treviño, who has earned the title of “America’s Favorite Husband,” announced his self-produced theater tour of the same name. Treviño’s upcoming string of theater dates kicks off August 12 in Phoenix and will visit major cities and venues across the U.S., including Austin’s legendary Paramount Theatre, the Orpheum Theatre in Phoenix, Vic Theatre in Chicago, and Majestic Theatre in Dallas, among others. Full routing information listed below.

The comedian masterfully reemerged during the pandemic with original content on YouTube and TikTok, impacting fans globally while reminding everyone that laughter is an essential human need. While parenting, running a household and keeping the romance alive, Treviño had no shortage of material during lockdown. From poking fun at his wife’s perfection when she constantly loses her phone, to mystery packages showing up repeatedly at the house, to Captain Evil (his lovely wife Renae) squashing plans with buddies, Treviño’s observational comedy style allows us to see ourselves in the madness of everyday life.

“With everyone not knowing what day it is, which way is up or down, or what was going to happen next during quarantine, my thought was if I can post a two-minute or five-minute clip of my crazy life with my wife and kids, and it allows another person to connect and find humor in something, then I have done my job,” says Treviño.

Treviño managed to tour safely and persevere with strict local COVID protocols, having played 355 shows since the start of the pandemic (March 1, 2020) and remaining a cornerstone in the comedy world and a reliable source of joy and comfort during a difficult time for many.

Full routing, including other dates, can be found below. Steve’s presale starts on Wednesday, March 23, at 10am local, and will last for 24 hours – password: HUSBAND. Local venue/promoter presale will start on Thursday, March 24, from 10am-10pm local, and tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, March 25, at 10am local at SteveTrevino.com.

Comedian Steve Treviño is “America’s Favorite Husband.” He has quietly become one of the country’s fastest-rising comics, viewed over 223 million times, selling out shows coast-to-coast, amassing over 2 million total social media followers, and headlining specials for Amazon, NETFLIX, Showtime, and more. His first Showtime special, Grandpa Joe’s Son, staked out a spot in the Nielsen Top 20. He funded, produced, and shot his 2014 runaway NETFLIX hit, Relatable, and 2018’s ‘Til Death. Steve and his wife, Renae, have a weekly podcast entitled “Steve Treviño and Captain Evil,” and filmed his fourth self-produced comedy special, My Life in Quarantine, which was picked up by Amazon Prime.

In 2021, Steve opened for Pitbull at the Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg, Texas, in front of 20,000 people. He became the first comedian to perform at Schroeder Hall in Goliad, Texas – a venue that usually caters to music royalty like Willie Nelson and Tracy Byrd. He performed the 2nd Annual HA Festival: The Art of Comedy that aired on HBO Max and performed at the Mirage Theatre in Las Vegas in December as part of their highly coveted Aces of Comedy lineup. Steve produced his fifth special at one of his shows in Waco, Texas, entitled I Speak Wife, which will be released this year. Steve also gives back whenever possible. He regularly raises money for Helicopters for Heroes, an organization benefitting veterans, for whom he helped raise over 1.5 million dollars in the last two years.

AMERICA’S FAVORITE HUSBAND 2022 TOUR DATES:

Friday, August 12 – Phoenix, AZ – Orpheum Theatre

Saturday, August 13 – Chicago, IL – Vic Theatre

Friday, August 26 – Washington, IL – Five Points Washington

Friday, September 9 – Dallas, TX – Majestic Theatre

Friday, September 23 – San Antonio, TX – Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

Saturday, September 24 – Houston, TX – Cullen Performance Hall

Saturday, November 5 – Austin, TX – Paramount Theatre

*More dates to be announced.

ADDITIONAL 2022 TOUR DATES:

Friday, March 25 – Greensboro, NC – The Comedy Zone

Saturday, March 26 – Greensboro, NC – The Comedy Zone

Sunday, March 27 – Greensboro, NC – The Comedy Zone

Friday, April 1 – Greenville, SC – The Comedy Zone

Saturday, April 2 – Greenville, SC – The Comedy Zone

Sunday, April 3 – Greenville, SC – The Comedy Zone

Friday, April 8 – Liberty Township, OH – Funny Bone

Saturday, April 9 – Liberty Township, OH – Funny Bone

Friday, April 21 – Philadelphia, PA – Punchline Philly

Saturday, April 22 – Philadelphia, PA – Punchline Philly

Sunday, April 23 – Philadelphia, PA – Punchline Philly

Friday, April 29 – Albany, NY – Funny Bone

Saturday, April 30 – Albany, NY – Funny Bone

Friday, May 12 – Brookfield, WI – Milwaukee Improv

Saturday, May 13 – Brookfield, WI – Milwaukee Improv

Sunday, May 14 – Brookfield, WI – Milwaukee Improv

Friday, June 23 – Boston, MA – Laugh Boston

Saturday, June 24 – Boston, MA – Laugh Boston

Sunday, June 25 – Boston, MA – Laugh Boston

*More dates to be announced.

STEVE TREVIÑO ONLINE

