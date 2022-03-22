The Cruel Intentions Unleash Official Video For Fiery “Reapercussion” Track

The Cruel Intentions – “The bastard child of Guns N Roses and Hanoi Rocks” according to Firework Magazine – are dangerously skilled and always out to have a great time! In 2022 the band is back in full, and ready to bring on a full rock’n’roll circus of havoc, fun and glory. Their music is a breath of fresh and greasy air in a music scene where rock has grown to be more about melodramatic nostalgia than good vibes and great times.

The band has seen a massive growth after three of their songs were featured in the Peacemaker HBO series. Screen Rant Magazine explains ” ‘Borderline Crazy’ by the Cruel Intentions brings back memories of late 90s rock, with the pre-nu metal electric guitar crunch and goth rage of Marilyn Manson, Orgy, and Stabbing Westward. In Peacemaker, it adds a fitting exclamation point to Adebayo’s first taste of game action, an adrenaline rush of a song that embodies the exhilaration that she feels after escaping danger successfully… Adebayo clearly has a powerful streak that she’s suppressing, and playing getaway driver with this song blaring from the car speakers is the perfect time to let the crazy out.”

On Feb. 15th they released their first single “Sunrise Over Sunset” from their upcoming album, VENOMOUS ANONYMOUS. Today, March 22, they are set to release yet another party banger! “Reapercussion” is nothing less than full frontal attack! Through an intoxicating blend of melodic guitars, impressive riffs, addictive chorus, and hard-hitting attitude, “Reapercussion” pushes people to fight for what they want.

The Cruel Intentions comment: “’Reapercussion’ is a modern “hard rocker” deeply rooted in classic metal and rock’n’roll! Every action has a reaction. Reapercussion is about facing your demons and doing what you believe in.

”Reapercussion” is accompanied by a music video directed by Max Ljungberg and will be available everywhere March 22nd.

ABOUT THE CRUEL INTENTIONS:

The Cruel Intentions is exactly what you want and expect them to be; easy going, fast paced modern Sleaze. The band plays around with the esthetics of bands such as Guns ‘N Roses and Mötley Crue, and carries on the legacy of good old Rock ‘N Roll into the contemporary youth of today. The songs are fast paced, humorous and at times really hard-hitting. The result is feel good music with a fresh, original and modern expression, albeit strong roots in rock history. Easy to love and to relate to.

The band was founded in 2015, by Mats Wernerson, Lizzy DeVine, Kristian Solhaug, and Eiliv Sagrusten who soon was replaced by Robin Nilsson on drums. Lizzy DeVine lived several years in Los Angeles where he was the singer and songwriter of Vains of Jenna, a band that got their breakthrough the American era of Rock´n Reality tv with performances on shows like Jackass, Viva La Bam, and Kat Von D’s LA Ink.

This no-fucks-given culture has no doubt shaped DeVine and his attitude towards music that is also evident in The Cruel Intentions music.

