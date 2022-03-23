ERASER: REBORN — Official Trailer For Reboot of 1996 Schwarzenegger Blockbuster Unleashed!

The official trailer for Eraser: Reborn has been unleashed! A reboot of the 1996 blockbuster, Eraser: Reborn is set to Digital, Blu-ray™ and DVD on June 7, 2022, and will be available for streaming on HBO Max in Fall 2022.

This all-new action-packed film stars Dominic Sherwood (Shadowhunters), Jacky Lai (V-Wars), McKinley Belcher III (Marriage Story) and Eddie Ramos (Animal Kingdom).

Synopsis: U.S. Marshal Mason Pollard specializes in “erasing” people – faking the deaths of high-risk witnesses. With the technological advances of the last 25 years, the game has upgraded, and it’s just another day at the office when he’s assigned to Rina Kimura, a crime boss’ wife who’s decided to turn state’s evidence. As the two flee to Cape Town, South Africa, with a team of merciless assassins on their trail, Pollard discovers he’s been set up. Double-crossed and fueled by adrenaline, he needs to be at the top of his game, or he’ll be the one who’s erased. Permanently.

Eraser: Reborn is directed by John Pogue (The Quiet Ones, Deep Blue Sea 3) and written by Michael Weiss (Jarhead3: The Siege). Hunt Lowry (Donnie Darko) and Patty Reed (Pure Country Pure Heart) produce for Roserock Films. The creative team includes cinematographers, Michael Swan and George Amos, production designer, Franz Lewis, costume designer, Neil McClean and casting by Harriet Greenspan in the US and Bonnie Rodini in South Africa.

BONUS FEATURES

The Warrior and the Witness: The Making Eraser: Reborn – Go behind the scenes on set in Capetown, South Africa for an all-access look at the fast-paced filmmaking approach used to capture the action-packed tale of a witness on the run and the agent tasked with keeping her alive. Includes Interviews with the filmmakers, cast and crew.

