‘Hell or High Water’ To Recieve 4K Ultra HD™ + Blu-ray™ + Digital SteelBook® Release On May 17th!

The Western crime-adventure Hell or High Water arrives on 4K Ultra HD™ + Blu-ray™ + Digital SteelBook® May 17 from Lionsgate. The film stars Oscar®winner Jeff Bridges (2009, Best Actor, Crazy Heart), Chris Pine (Wonder Woman franchise, Star Trek franchise,), and Ben Foster (Galveston, 3:10 to Yuma). Hell or High Water 4K Ultra HD™ + Blu-ray™ + Digital SteelBook® will be available for the suggested retail price of $27.99.
OFFICIAL SYNOPSIS
Oscar® winner Jeff Bridges, Chris Pine, and Ben Foster lead this acclaimed action-drama from the writer of Sicario. When a desperate father learns the bank is going to take his family’s land, he and his ex-con brother decide to rob the bank, putting themselves in the crosshairs of an aging Texas Ranger in a riveting story of crime, punishment, and brotherly love.
SPECIAL FEATURES
- Enemies Forever: The Characters of Hell or High Water
- Visualizing the Heart of America
- Damaged Heroes: The Performances of Hell or High Water
- Red Carpet Premiere
- Filmmaker Q&A
Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.