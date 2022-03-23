‘Hell or High Water’ To Recieve 4K Ultra HD™ + Blu-ray™ + Digital SteelBook® Release On May 17th!

The Western crime-adventure Hell or High Water arrives on 4K Ultra HD™ + Blu-ray™ + Digital SteelBook® May 17 from Lionsgate. The film stars Oscar®winner Jeff Bridges (2009, Best Actor, Crazy Heart), Chris Pine (Wonder Woman franchise, Star Trek franchise,), and Ben Foster (Galveston, 3:10 to Yuma). Hell or High Water 4K Ultra HD™ + Blu-ray™ + Digital SteelBook® will be available for the suggested retail price of $27.99.

OFFICIAL SYNOPSIS

Oscar® winner Jeff Bridges, Chris Pine, and Ben Foster lead this acclaimed action-drama from the writer of Sicario. When a desperate father learns the bank is going to take his family’s land, he and his ex-con brother decide to rob the bank, putting themselves in the crosshairs of an aging Texas Ranger in a riveting story of crime, punishment, and brotherly love.

SPECIAL FEATURES

Enemies Forever: The Characters of Hell or High Water

Visualizing the Heart of America

Damaged Heroes: The Performances of Hell or High Water

Red Carpet Premiere

Filmmaker Q&A

