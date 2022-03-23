SUM 41’s Deryck Whibley Shares New Details On Band’s Upcoming ‘Heaven and Hell’ Double Album

In an exclusive interview with Rolling Stone, Grammy-nominated band SUM 41 have shared a first look at the details of their upcoming eighth studio album. Vocalist Deryck Whibley shared that the double album, titled Heaven and Hell, is shaping up to be the most ambitious of the band’s career – half of the album brings SUM 41 back to their pop punk roots, Heaven, and half of the album is strictly metal, Hell.

“As I listened to almost all of [the newly written songs], it just kind of dawned on me. Did I just make a double record on accident?”

Read the exclusive interview with Deryck Whibley on Rolling Stone at this location — Click Here!

On the metal half of the album, Whibley says, “Some of the metal stuff comes with a lot of anger for people who have stolen from me and hurt me in the past.”

“It all made sense to me why pop-punk is coming back: it’s feel-good music. There’s something that’s happy about it. Something young and innocent and free,” he continues on the pop-punk aspect of the new record.

The band has been straddling the line of pop-punk and metal for their 26-year career, and Heaven and Hell is a clear statement that the iconic band: nobody else is putting out an album like this because nobody else is capable of it the way SUM 41 is. The upcoming record is something special that will propel SUM 41 to new heights – a feat that seems nearly impossible with all their accolades so far, but this is merely the beginning of something great.

Looking back at the band’s storied career with over 15 million records sold worldwide, multiple Billboard Charting releases, a Grammy Award nomination, 2 Juno Awards (7 nominations), a Kerrang! Award in 2002, as well as multiple Alternative Press Music Awards, SUM 41 is quite simply a rock band – uncompromising and honest with no intention of slowing down.

Blame Canada Tour Dates:

Apr 29 – Raleigh, NC @ Ritz

Apr 30 – Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues

May 2 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

May 3 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

May 4 – Silver Springs, MD @ The Fillmore

May 6 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium

May 7 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony

May 8 – New York, NY @ Pier 17 – The Rooftop

May 10 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

May 11 – Cleveland, OH @ House Of Blues

May 13 – Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center

May 14 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles

May 15 – Chicago, IL @ Radius

May 17 – St. Paul, MN @ Myth

May 18 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown

May 20 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Harrah’s Stir Cove

May 21 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

May 22 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon

May 24 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

May 25 – Tampa, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock

May 27 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum

May 28 – Dallas, TX @ So What?! Music Festival

Jul 29 – Tulsa, OK @ Cains Ballroom

Jul 30 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

Jul 31 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

Aug 3 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

Aug 5 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA

Aug 6 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

Aug 9 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

Aug 10 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

Aug 12 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre

Aug 13 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

Aug 14 – Spokane, WA @ The Knitting Factory

Aug 16 – Garden City, ID @ Revolution

Aug 17 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

Aug 18 – Denver, CO @ The Fillmore

