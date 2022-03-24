MYSTERY SCIENCE THEATER 3000 — Official Trailer For Season 13th Unveiled!

We’ve got movie sign … again! This spring, the critically acclaimed television series Mystery Science Theater 3000 returns for a brand-new season of movie riffing. And this time, – thanks to a second record-breaking Kickstarter campaign – MST3K has gone fully indie and will be releasing episodes directly to the fans, without a network.

As Mystery Science Theater 3000 returns for its 13th season, the Mads – Kinga Forrester (Felicia Day), loyal henchman Max (Patton Oswalt), and grandmother Pearl Forrester (Mary Jo Pehl) – introduce the show’s biggest, maddest experiment yet!

For the first time, not one, but three humans will be subjected to the bittersweet agony of watching the world’s cheesiest movies, as returning test subject Jonah Heston (Jonah Ray) shares hosting duties with the newest kidnapped Gizmonic technician, Emily Connor (Emily Marsh) and original host Joel Robinson (show creator Joel Hodgson). Accompanied by wisecracking robot pals Crow T. Robot (Hampton Yount / Kelsey Ann Brady), Tom Servo (Baron Vaughn / Conor McGiffin) and GPC (Rebecca Hanson / Yvonne Freese), our heroes will have to survive 13 new movies, 12 new shorts, and the unveiling of Kinga’s newest scheme for world domination: THE GIZMOPLEX, the First Cineplex on the Moon.

Will they finish the season with their sanity intact?

To find out, fans can head to the Gizmoplex, MST3K’s new indie streaming platform, where they can watch new and classic MST3K through a new website, new OTT apps, and a new virtual theater inspired by ’90s-era point-and-click adventure games.

The Gizmoplex will be the only place to see new episodes of MST3K, and will kick off with a weekend of premiere screenings: Santo in The Treasure of Dracula (May 6), Robot Wars (May 7), and Beyond Atlantis (May 8). After that, the Gizmoplex will release brand-new MST3K content every two weeks, including new episodes and shorts, as well as livestream premieres and special events to make the new season a shared community experience – kind of like television used to be!

To see the new season, visitors will be able to buy tickets to livestream events ($10 each), rent the new episodes ($8 each), or get a “Season Pass” ($135) that includes tickets to over 25 livestream events and a digital copy of the new season to keep!

Plus, to celebrate the launch of the Gizmoplex, all visitors will be able to stream every available classic episode of MST3K for free – on demand and without commercials – for a limited time!

The Gizmoplex will be available via a web portal and also on a wide variety of OTT platforms, including apps for both iOS and Android devices, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

For more info visit www.mst3k.com/season13, or follow MST3K on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

