DOROTHY Reveals New Track “Black Sheep” and Shares Details On ‘Gifts From the Holy Ghost’ Album

DOROTHY has revealed the full tracklist, album cover and pre-orders for her highly awaited album, Gifts From the Holy Ghost which sees its release via Roc Nation on April 22. Gifts was born from a sense of divine urgency, it is her most bombastic and gloriously, victorious rock and roll work yet. Each song built on triumph—the album is a healing and remedial experience, made to unify listeners and point them towards a life full of purpose.

The Hungarian-born vocalist/writer has also shared her anthemic new track “Black Sheep” – an homage to her fans and a rallying cry for unity: “we are blood, we are family,” Dorothy breaks curses, going toe-to-toe with the blistering guitar riffs.

LISTEN / SHARE / ADD “BLACK SHEEP: https://dorothy.lnk.to/blacksheep

Dorothy Martin’s life changed forever when she was forced to face death on her tour bus some three years ago. After her guitar technician had taken an overdose, Dorothy instinctively began praying for his survival. While he may have temporarily died, the technician was astonishingly, miraculously restored back to life. It was this moment that seemed to bring Dorothy to life too. It was this divine intervention that caused a radical and spiritual awakening in the singer, the result of which can be heard on Gifts From The Holy Ghost, Dorothy’s third studio album as front person for the pseudonymous, blues-rock band Dorothy.

While the band’s first, irreverently named album ROCKISDEAD, was made on a combination of whiskey and heartbreak—inspiring Rolling Stone to name them one of rock’s most exciting new acts, and JAY-Z to sign them to his label Roc Nation—Gifts was built on recovery, health, and holiness, in a way that reverses the clichéd ‘good girl gone bad narrative’.

With the combined powers of Keith Wallen, Jason Hook, Scott Stevens, Phil X, Trevor Lukather, Joel Hamilton and the legendary ear of producer Chris Lord Alge, Gifts From The Holy Ghost is made from a musical palette that seems to encompass each of the musician’s influences, as well as many of the essential sounds of rock music’s history—from swampy blues to ‘90s alternative —in a way that makes the case for rock and roll itself. Not only is the genre alive, but it’s more invigorated than ever.

“I think this album is going to speak to a lot of people, it’s meant to be healing, unifying, eye-opening, ear-opening, heart-opening and celebratory,” says Dorothy, adding: “I wanted to make the realest album I could make, and I went in with the question does this make me feel alive? Does it make me feel free? If a song didn’t give me chills or make my heart soar, then it didn’t make the cut.”

Dorothy has always been an instinctual writer and artist. Throughout her life, she’s been asking the big questions, both in and outside her art: ‘What’s the meaning of life? Why are we here? How are we here?’ When she couldn’t find the answers to those questions, she’d numb out the empty uncertainty with drugs and alcohol. She was eventually admitted to rehab and a new chapter was opened in her spiritual journey.

The album’s lyrics are a perfect balance of specificity and generality, so that the listener can attach their own darknesses and triumphs to the songs, while still getting a sense of Dorothy’s own. “We are all one human family.” she declares.

With Gifts From The Holy Ghost, Dorothy identifies her purpose as an artist. She conquers darkness with light, numbness with feeling, disharmony with unity—all while delivering one of this year’s most fun rock & roll records.

“Black Sheep” follows the album’s monumental lead single “Rest In Peace” which pushed Dorothy into Top 20 at Active Rock Radio charts this month, garnered over 4 Million streams worldwide and has been deemed essential listening by Loudwire, Consequence, Blabbermouth, New Noise, Metal Injection and more. Dorothy kicked off her extensive, 40 date U.S. tour in her hometown of San Diego on Monday and continues southbound this week before heading up the east coast. For a full list of dates, see below and to purchase tickets / more info, go here.

Gifts From The Holy Ghost is out April 22 on Roc Nation across all digital platforms and physical formats including vinyl, CD and cassette tape. Pre-order it here.

‘Gifts From the Holy Ghost’ Track Listing:

01 – Beautiful Life

02 – By Guns<

03 – Rest In Peace

04 – Top Of The World

05 – Hurricane

06 – Close To Me Always

07 – Black Sheep

08 – Touched By Fire

09 – Made To Die

10 – Gifts From the Holy Ghost

Dorothy 2022 Live Dates:

3/26/22 – Scoot Inn – Austin, TX

3/27/22 – Granada – Dallas, TX

3/28/22 – White Oak Downstairs – Houston, TX

3/30/22 – Parish at HOB – New Orleans, LA

4/01/22 – Vinyl Music Hall – Pensacola, FL

4/02/22 – Mars Music Hall – Huntsville, AL

4/03/22 – Basement East – Nashville, TN

4/05/22 – Masquerade – Atlanta, GA

4/06/22 – Underground – Charlotte, NC

4/08/22 – Charleston Music Hall – Charleston, SC

4/09/22 – Elevation – VA Beach, VA

4/10/22 – Brooklyn Bowl – Philadelphia, PA

4/12/22 – Recher – Towson, MD

4/13/22 – Mickey’s Black Box – Harrisburg, PA

4/15/22 – Wellmont Theater – Montclair, NJ

4/16/22 – Lost Horizon – Syracuse, NY

4/20/22 – Paradise – Boston, MA

4/21/22 – Aura – Portland, ME

4/23/22 – HOB Cleveland – Cleveland, OH

4/24/22 – Bluestone – Columbus, OH

4/26/22 – St. Andrews – Detroit, MI

4/27/22 – Elevation – Grand Rapids, MI

4/28/22 – Piere’s – Ft. Wayne, IN

4/30/22 – HOB – Chicago, IL

5/01/22 – Majestic – Madison, WI

5/02/22 – Varsity Theater – Minneapolis, MN

5/03/22 – Slowdown – Omaha, NE

5/05/22 – Record Bar – Kansas City, MO

5/06/22 – Temple Live – Wichita, KS

5/08/22 – Summit – Denver, CO

5/10/22 – Knitting Factory – Boise, ID

5/11/22 – Knitting Factory – Spokane, WA

5/13/22 – El Corazon – Seattle, WA

5/14/22 – Hawthorne – Portland, OR

5/15/22 – Virginia St. Brewing – Reno, NV

5/18/22 – Ace of Spades – Sacramento, CA

5/19/22 – Parish at HOB – Anaheim, CA

5/27/22 – BottleRock Festival – Napa Valley, CA

CONNECT WITH DOROTHY:

WEB | INSTAGRAM | FACEBOOK | TWITTER | YOUTUBE

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.