MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE Announce Support Acts For UK Stadium Tour

New Jersey rock band My Chemical Romance have today announced an array of supports for their long awaited UK stadium tour this May.

The tour which is presented by SJM concerts and Paradigm will see the band play to over 160,000 fans across 8 shows, their first on our shores since headlining Reading & Leeds festival in 2011.

Supporting the band on select shows will be 9 artists including British legends Placebo who have today released a long awaited new album “Never Let Me Go”, punk troubadour Frank Turner, grit pop artist Cassyette, LA rock band Starcrawler, dark pop rock artist AViVA, the soulful rock n roll of Barns Courtney, re-formed rock band LostAlone, US pop rock powerhouse Charlotte Sands and sassy alt rock band Crawlers.

My Chemical Romance UK tour dates & full supports below.

16th May – Eden Sessions, St. Austell, Cornwall

Plus Frank Turner Tickets

17th May – Eden Sessions, St. Austell, Cornwall SOLD OUT

Plus Lost Alone

19th May – MK Dons Stadium, Milton Keynes

Plus special guest Placebo, Lost Alone, Aviva Tickets

21st May – MK Dons Stadium, Milton Keynes

Plus special guest Placebo, Barns Courtney, Cassyette Tickets

22nd May – MK Dons Stadium, Milton Keynes

Plus special guest Placebo, Starcrawler, Charlotte Sands Tickets

27th May – Victoria Park, Warrington

Plus Frank Turner, Starcrawler, Crawlers Tickets

28th May – Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Plus Special guests to be announced, Starcrawler, Lost Alone Tickets

30th May – OVO Hydro, Glasgow SOLD OUT

Plus Starcrawler

www.mychemicalromance.com

www.gigsandtours.com

www.ticketmaster.co.uk



ABOUT MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE

Formed in New Jersey, the band independently released their debut album ‘I Brought You My Bullets, You Brought Me Your Love’ in 2002. What followed, no one could have predicted. 2004’s major label debut ‘Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge’ changed the face of the alternative rock scene with their cult like following, electrifying live shows and a message to the outsiders that has never been lost.

2006 saw the release of concept album ‘The Black Parade’ which launched the band into the stratosphere of global domination and mainstream success. 2010 saw the release of their last full length album ‘Danger Days- The True Lives Of The Fabulous Killjoys’ to critical acclaim and global touring. Then in March 2013, the band decided to call it a day and My Chemical Romance was no more.

Fast forward to 2017, the band regrouped out of the public eye and December 2019 saw their return with an incredible live show in Los Angeles.

