Shudder Unveils Official Trailer For ‘Cursed Films II’ Documentary Series

Shudder released today the official trailer for Cursed Films II. The five-part documentary series, which explores the myths and legends behind some of Hollywood’s notoriously cursed horror film productions, premieres Thursday, April 7 on the horror streaming service with episodes rolling out weekly as well as via the Shudder offering within the AMC+ bundle.

In Cursed Films II, the myths and legends surrounding five new films are explored: The Wizard of Oz (1939), Rosemary’s Baby (1968), Stalker (1979), Serpent and the Rainbow (1988) and Cannibal Holocaust (1980).

Cursed Films II is written and directed by Jay Cheel, who also serves as executive producer alongside Brian Robertson, Jonas Prupas and Courtney Dobbins.

