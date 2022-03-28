SWITCHFOOT and COLLECTIVE SOUL Announce U.S. Summer Tour

Switchfoot: Jon Foreman (vocals, guitar), Tim Foreman (bass), Jerome Fontamillas (keys, guitar) and Chad Butler (drums) will hit the road this summer for a major tour across America—for the very first time—with Collective Soul. Fans can expect to hear favorites that span Switchfoot’s illustrious 20+ year career including selections from the GRAMMY-winning band’s latest album, the acclaimed interrobang, released in August of last year.

“Been fans of Collective Soul and their songs from day one,” explains Jon Foreman, the group’s founder, and lead vocalist. “Can’t believe it took this long for us to finally tour together. Psyched it’s finally happening!”

Collective Soul singer/guitarist Ed Roland can’t wait to get the tour started. “It’s always a thrill to go on tour, but this year is going to be so special because we get to be with not only our friends but a great band, Switchfoot! Southern boys meet Southern California boys, which will be a fun time for all!”

The shows kick off in Gary, IN on July 15th and includes a hometown date at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre in San Diego, CA on August 24th. In addition, the tour includes stops at the YouTube Theatre in Inglewood, CA, and Palladium Times Square in New York. The 40+ date tour wraps up on September 25th in Dallas, TX.

Fans can get early access to tickets & VIP through Artist Presale, which runs between Tuesday, March 29th at 10 AM local time and Thursday, March 31st at 10 PM local time, or through Spotify’s Presale event which runs between Wednesday, March 30th at 10 AM local time and Thursday, March 31st at 10 PM local time.

General on-sale begins Friday, April 1st at 10 a.m. local time at https://switchfoot.com/pages/tour. Full tour routing can be found below.

Produced by Tony Berg (Phoebe Bridgers, Paul McCartney, Andrew Bird) and mixed by Tchad Blake (Fiona Apple, Arctic Monkeys, Sheryl Crow) Switchfoot’s 12th studio album, interrobang has been spotlighted by Vulture and Stereogum while Under The Radar asserted, “A series of nuanced and deeply musical arrangements show that this band once known as punk-infused surf-rockers have matured into something more vital.” The band has previously shared videos for album tracks “if I were you”, “i need you (to be wrong)”, “lost ‘cause”, “fluorescent” and “the bones of us” which premiered via Alternative Press upon its release last year.

SWITCHFOOT AND COLLECTIVE SOUL SUMMER TOUR:

Fri 7/15 Gary, IN Hard Rock Casino

Sat 7/16 Council Bluffs, IA Harrah’s Council Bluffs – Stir Cove

Sun 7/17 Maryland Heights, MO Saint Louis Music Park

Tue 7/19 Cleveland, OH Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

Wed 7/20 Columbus, OH KEMBA Live! – Indoor Music Hall

Sat 7/23 Fond du Lac, WI Fond du Lac Fair

Sun 7/24 Wabash, IN Honeywell Center

Tue 7/26 Newport, KY PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION

* Wed 7/27 Midlothian, VA AfterHours Southside

Sat 7/30 Grantville, PA Penn National Racecourse – Hollywood Casino

Sun 7/31 Hampton, NH Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

Tue 8/2 Silver Spring, MD The Fillmore Silver Spring

Wed 8/3 Huntington, NY The Paramount

Thu 8/4 New York, NY Palladium Times Square

Sat 8/6 Webster, MA Indian Ranch

Sun 8/7 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE

Mon 8/8 Jackson, MI Jackson County Fairgrounds

* Sat 8/13 Billings, MT MetraPark – First Interstate Arena

Sun 8/14 Denver, CO The Mission Ballroom

Mon 8/15 Sandy, UT Sandy City Amphitheater

Wed 8/17 Jacksonville, OR Britt Pavilion

Sat 8/20 Paso Robles, CA Vina Robles Amphitheatre

* Sun 8/21 Saratoga, CA The Mountain Winery

Tue 8/23 Inglewood, CA YouTube Theater

Wed 8/24 San Diego, CA Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Fri 8/26 Henderson, NV Sunset Station Outdoor Amphitheater

Sat 8/27 Flagstaff, AZ Fort Tuthill Park – Pepsi Amphitheater

Mon 9/5 New Haven, KY The Amphitheater at Dant Crossing

Wed 9/7 Cary, NC Koka Booth Amphitheatre at Regency Park

Fri 9/9 Charleston, SC The Riviera Theater – Sottile Ballroom

Sat 9/10 Atlanta, GA Cadence Park Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

Sun 9/11 Nashville, TN Grand Ole Opry House

Tue 9/13 Jacksonville, FL Florida Theatre

Wed 9/14 Clearwater, FL Ruth Eckerd Hall

Fri 9/16 Orlando, FL Hard Rock Live

Sat 9/17 Pompano Beach, FL Pompano Beach Amphitheatre

Tue 9/20 New Orleans, LA Mahalia Jackson Theater

Wed 9/21 Sugar Land, TX Smart Financial Centre

Fri 9/23 Austin, TX Austin City Limits Live

Sat 9/24 San Antonio, TX Majestic Theatre

* See venue website for on-sale date.

