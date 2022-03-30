HOUSE OF THE DRAGON
HOUSE OF THE DRAGON: HBO Unveils Premiere Date For ‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel Series

HBO has announced the premiere date for their long-awaited ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel series. The ten-episode HBO Original drama HOUSE OF THE DRAGON debuts SUNDAY, AUGUST 21 on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. Based on George R.R. Martin’s “Fire & Blood,” the series, set 200 years before the events of “Game of Thrones,” tells the story of House Targaryen.

The cast of the series includes Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Sonoya Mizuno, Fabien Frankel, and Rhys Ifans.

Check out the teaser poster for the series below.

