Rock Legends PANTERA Launch ‘Vulgar Display of Lager’ Via KnuckleBonz Beverage Series

Rock legends PANTERA are ready to quench your thrist! KnuckleBonz, Inc., along with Great South Bay Brewery and Bravado, bring a new Pantera beer to the KnuckleBonz Limited Edition Beverage Series. The newly released Pantera® Vulgar Display of Lager (5.9%) is brewed in accordance with the oldest regulation related to food or drink in the world, The German Purity Law of 1516: in order to call your product beer, its production must be limited to only 4 simple ingredients hops, barley, water, and yeast. By selecting nothing but the finest of these ingredients coupled with traditional methods, the result is quite a “Vulgar Display of Lager” with a complex flavor profile that is cold fermented for the crisp and refreshing experience you’d expect from a world class German Lager.

Pantera fans who order first will receive a limited-edition collectible poster included free with their order. This poster is uniquely numbered and offered in a limited edition; this only ships to the first 500 customers.

“We’ve been privileged to work on few different collectible projects with Pantera over the years and we get excited about being able to find new ways to honor the legends that have inspired so many of us,” says Tony Simerman, CEO/Creative Director of KnuckleBonz, Inc. “This beer was specifically crafted as a nod to something we think perhaps the band might choose when they ruled the metal world from Cowboys to Hell to Reinventing the Steel,”

Creators of the “Power Groove,” Pantera flew the flag for heavy metal in the 90’s compiling a long list of gold and platinum album and home video releases, along with sold out arena tours across the globe.

Pantera (Pantera .com) is regarded as one of the greatest metal bands of all time. The uncompromising quartet of singer Philip Anselmo, guitarist Dimebag Darrell Abbott, his brother, drummer Vinnie Paul and bassist Rex Brown quickly rose to massive global success in the 1990s with multiple gold and platinum albums, sold out tours, ferocious live performances, and four Grammy® nominations. To this day, many of their metal masterpieces remain the cornerstones of heavy music, including Cowboys From Hell, Vulgar Display Of Power, and the Billboard #1 album Far Beyond Driven. The Texas foursome continues to inspire multitudes of fellow musicians while garnering millions of insanely devoted fans worldwide. Although the band would disband in the early 2000s, Pantera’s unparalleled legacy endures as landmark tracks like “Walk” and “I’m Broken” continue to be embraced by new generations every year.

KnuckleBonz, Inc. (KnuckleBonz .com) is a music merchandising company focused on the creation of high-end products for music enthusiasts since 2003. KnuckleBonz is committed to fine craftsmanship and artistry and has developed the Rock Iconz®, 3D Vinyl™ and On Tour™ collectible series. With a passion for music and a drive to make the highest quality products possible, this collaboration on the music-based craft beer line emphasizes that KnuckleBonz is solely focused on offering quality products specifically for the music superfan.

Great South Bay Brewery (greatsouthbaybrewery .com) Located right in the heart of Long Island, NY, Great South Bay Brewery, also known as GSB, was founded in 2009 by a fourth-generation brewer on the belief that the quality would always be paramount. The same holds true today despite our rapid growth from our humble beginnings as a small craft brewery to the 40,000 square foot, state of the art production facility, we now call home. All of our beers are crafted using the finest hops and highest quality malts available, using recipes and techniques that have taken years to perfect and processes that are meticulously executed. The fruits of our efforts are our extensive repertoire of unique and award-winning recipes and the knowledge that GSB makes some of the best beer the world has to offer. But don’t take our word for it, the proof is in the pint.

Bravado is the leading global provider of consumer, lifestyle and branding services to recording artists and entertainment brands around the world. Part of Universal Music Group, the leader in music-based entertainment, Bravado represents artists in more than 40 countries and provides services including sales, licensing, branding, marketing and e-commerce. Their extensive global distribution network gives artists and brands the opportunity to create deeper connections with their fans through apparel, consumer packaged goods and unique experiences. For more information: www.bravado .com.

