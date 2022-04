Comedy Central To Launch Bobby Moynihan’s “Lightning Wolves” Animated Series On April 15th!

Comedy Central has announced the premiere date for “Lightning Wolves,” the new 8-episode series that tells the story of a team of half-Wolf, half-humanoid creatures tasked with protecting the Omniverse from the sinister Keeper of Spells, Moom and his EXTREMELY underwhelming group of lackeys. Wolfi-O, Wolfette, Wolfro, Manitoba, Dingo, and White Wolf must come together to form The LIGHTNING WOLVES, all while becoming better Wolf-people through communication, introspection, and of course, slowly spiraling out of control as they realize they are actually just TOYS and nothing really matters.

The series will be launching on Friday, April 15th at 12pm ET across Comedy Central Animated YouTube and Comedy Central Animated Facebook.

“Lightning Wolves is an homage to all those cartoons from the 80’s we loved as kids,” says creator and executive producer Bobby Moynihan. “THUNDERCATS, HE-MAN and SHE-RA, G.I. JOE, VOLTRON, SILVERHAWKS – cartoons that were packed full of important life lessons while secretly selling toys to children. But this one has lots of cursing.”

The animated series features voice talent from Eugene Cordero, Donald Faison, Sofia Gonzalez, Taran Killam, Will McLaughlin, Bobby Moynihan, Griffin Newman, Lennon Parham, Nicole Parker, Connor Ratliff, Ben Schwartz, Jimmi Simpson, and Cobie Smulders.

“Lightning Wolves” is directed, written, executive produced and created by Bobby Moynihan. The series is produced by Big Breakfast, with Luke Kelly-Clyne, Kevin Healey and Drew Buckley as executive producers, and Kids at Play, with Jason Berger and Amy Laslett as executive producers. Animation for the series is by LowBrow Studios. Sachi Ezura, Taylor Kowalski, Lisa Kleinman and Steve Elliott are executive producers for MTV Entertainment Group.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.