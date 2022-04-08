LIT To Release ‘Tastes Like Gold’ Album In June Via Round Hill Records!

Legendary rocker LIT have revealed they will release their long-awaited seventh studio album, Tastes Like Gold on June 17, 2022 Via Round Hill Records.

Lead guitarist Jeremy Popoff says: “We wanted to get back to the old school Lit sound with a modern day approach to the production. It took a minute to get our heads in the right place, especially with all of the craziness going on in the world. We started writing and making demos with Carlo Colasacco and YOUTHYEAR and we knew we had tapped into the vibe we were looking for. Tastes Like Gold is the album we wanted to make.”

Tastes Like Gold, produced by Carlo Colasacco, YOUTHYEAR & Lit features No Doubt’s Adrian Young, Butch Walker and American Authors is available for pre-order HERE in black vinyl, gold vinyl, and CD format.

The band have also released a new track for fans from Tastes Like Gold with, “Kicked Off The Plane” HERE The autobiographical “Kicked Off The Plane” follows “Yeah Yeah Yeah”- HERE (live performance video HERE & official video HERE) which was the first single from Tastes Like Gold.

In addition, Lit’s four-part documentary-style podcast about their iconic song, “MY OWN WORST ENEMY” that was produced for Round Hill Music by Osiris Media is available now. Listen to My Own Worst Enemy, The Podcast. Presented by Round Hill Music HERE

“Spring Loaded” Tour Dates

Lit with Tuk Smith & The Restless Hearts

Wednesday, May 4th : Flint, MI @ Machine Shop*

Thursday, May 5th : Lexington, KY @ Manchester Music Hall

Friday, May 6th : Cincinnati, OH @ Riverfront Live

Saturday, May 7th : Buffalo, NY @ Showplace Theater*

Sunday, May 8th : Warrendale, PA @ Jergels

Tuesday, May 10th : New York, NY @(le) poisson rouge

Wednesday, May 11: Hopewell, VA @ Beacon Theatre

Thursday, May 12th : Charlotte, NC @ Amos’

Friday, May 13th : Columbia, SC @ Savage Craft Ale Works

Saturday, May 14th : Sanford, NC @ Wampus Cat Music Festival*

Sunday, May 15th : Myrtle Beach, SC @ The Boathouse

Thursday, June 2: Millville, NJ – Levoy Theatre*

Friday, June 3: Derry, NH – Tupelo Music Hall*

Saturday, June 4: Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Casino*

below dates are solo headline shows

Friday, June 10: South Jordan, UT @LiveDAYBREAK

Saturday, June 11: Redmond, OR @ General Duffy’s

Friday, June 17: Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

Saturday, June 25: Middletown, PA @ Vineyard & Brewery at Hershey

Saturday, July 2: Milwaukee, WI – Summerfest

Friday, August 12: Maryville, TN@ The Shed Smokehouse

Saturday, August 13: Suwanee, GA @Suwanee Town Center Park

Saturday, August 20: Sunbury, PA @ Spyglass Ridge Winery w/Everclear

Friday, September 9: Omaha, NE @Shadow Ridge Music Festival w/ 311

( * = does not include Tuk Smith)

ALL ABOUT LIT:

Lit is considered one of the preeminent bands to have come out of the post-grunge era of the late 90’s and helped define an entire generation of SoCal power punk with hard-charging hits like “My Own Worst Enemy,” “Miserable,” “Zip-Lock,”, and “Lipstick & Bruises.” The band has released 6 worldwide studio albums, including their RIAA Certified Platinum A Place in the Sun, and will be releasing new material in 2022.

The band has remained one of the most active bands from that era and still consists of three original and primary members including brothers Ajay Popoff (lead vocals) and Jeremy Popoff (lead guitar), and Kevin Baldes (bass). Their double-platinum mega-hit “My Own Worst Enemy” is one of the most broadcasted, covered, karaoke’d, recognizable rock hits of the last 20 years and won them a Billboard Music Award for Modern Rock Song of the Year. Their unforgettable video for “Miserable” featuring Pamela Anderson was one of the top 10 most played songs of 2000. Lit continues to actively tour their “high-octane performances that have thrilled millions of fans across the world.” (Center Stage Magazine). “The common thread that never changes with Lit is that you can tell the Popoff brothers are in the mix,” Jeremy says with pride. “I’m still playing a Fender Telecaster or a Gibson Les Paul down to my knees, through a Marshall amp with an overdrive stomp box pedal, and Ajay still sounds like Ajay.”

Their new music promises to deliver the catchy sing-able Lit rockers they have become known for, all while evolving with their lifelong fans. “We’ve taken everyone on a hell of a ride,” says Ajay. “Our fans have allowed us to follow whatever path we’ve chosen. Now, we really want them to feel like we delivered on this batch of songs.” While bassist Kevin Baldes says, “We’re just relentless. It took us ten years to get from being little kids in the garage to our first major deal. We never gave up. We just love being in a rock ‘n’ roll band, writing songs, and bringing them to life on stage.”

“When you’re listening to Lit, I hope you get to escape from the world for a little bit,” Jeremy states. “We hope you feel like, ‘Damn. In the middle of the shit storm that was 2020 and 2021, these guys managed to dial it back to a more innocent time’.”

