ALL THINGS GO MUSIC FESTIVAL 2022: Artist Lineup Includes LORDE, MITKSI, BLEACHERS and more!

The 2022 All Things Go Music Festival returns to the iconic Merriweather Post Pavilion on October 1st, where it will host 16 artists across multiple stages. The independent festival has grown year over year and continues to support women in top billing positions with 2022 headliner and youngest GRAMMY Song Of The Year winner, LORDE – in addition to Mitski, Bleachers, King Princess, Lucy Dacus, Bartees Strange and more stacked on the bill.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 15th at 10 am EDT and can be purchased at https://www.allthingsgofestival.com/

These artists will be joined by a slew of both heavy-hitters and emerging talent, including Hippo Campus, Peach Pit, Julien Baker, Goth Babe, Maude Latour, Jack Kays, MICHELLE, Wallice, Kyle Dion and The BLSSM — taking over three stages at the legendary Merriweather Post Pavilion, making it the must-attend independent festival on the East Coast. Concertgoers from more than half the states in the nation descended upon All Things Go last year, as well as international fans trekking to the festival.

For the fourth consecutive year the All Things Go Creator Summit presented by SiriusXM and Pandora will host panels and programming featuring some of the most notable voices in music, entertainment and journalism. The Creator Summit will be held on Friday, September 30th at Eaton Hotel in Washington, DC. The summit will be free to attend with RSVP, with more details to be announced this summer. Previous panelists include The New Yorker’s Jia Tolentino, festival artist Maggie Rogers, Pitchfork Music editor-in-chief Puja Patel, and many others. In addition to the Creator Summit, SiriusXM and Pandora will be expanding their relationship with All Things Go as the official radio and music streaming partner of the 2022 festival.

Previous All Things Go festivals have featured such headliners as Billie Eilish, HAIM, Charli XCX, St Vincent, Maggie Rogers, CHVRCHES, Carly Rae Jepsen, Foster the People, Kygo, Sylvan Esso, Vince Staples, Future Islands, Tove Lo, Young Thug, Empire of The Sun, and Passion Pit.

The festival is known for curating a strong women-led bill, and the All Things Go 2018 festival spotlighted an all-female lineup specially curated in collaboration with Maggie Rogers and LPX (Lizzy Plapinger), both All Things Go friends, and Plapinger, a previous partner on the All Things Go club nights in Washington, DC.

LORDE has quietly, yet confidently asserted herself as the voice of a generation with her full-length debut, Pure Heroine. The album has gone triple-platinum, won two GRAMMY® Awards, and spawned the certified Diamond, record-breaking, international juggernaut single, “Royals,” and quadruple-platinum follow up “Team.” LORDE made her highly anticipated return in 2021 with the critically acclaimed new album Solar Power. LORDE currently has over 12 million albums sold worldwide and over 10 billion streams worldwide.

Songwriter, musician and performer Mitski has released five full-length albums. Her albums have received accolades including Album of the Year by the likes of Pitchfork, Vulture, Consequence, ESQUIRE, and FLOOD, and the #2 Album of 2018 by The New York Times for Be The Cowboy. Mitski makes her daring return with the new album Laurel Hell, released in 2022. She’ll tour in 2022, playing theaters throughout the country, including Radio City Music Hall in New York, Shrine Exposition Hall in LA, Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, and more.

ABOUT ALL THINGS GO:

All Things Go is a Washington, DC-based music festival and creative-house specializing in forward-thinking digital and live music experiences. Founded in 2011, All Things Go has collaborated with the most innovative artists in music, including Billie Eilish, HAIM, Charli XCX, St Vincent, Maggie Rogers, CHVRCHES, Carly Rae Jepsen, Foster the People, Kygo, Sylvan Esso, Vince Staples, Future Islands, Tove Lo, Young Thug, Empire of The Sun and the company has been featured in Variety, NME, Rolling Stone, Billboard, SPIN, CNN, Pitchfork, The Washington Post and other major media outlets.

