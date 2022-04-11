OHANA FESTIVAL 2022: Eddie Vedder, Stevie Nicks and P!nk Set To Headline!

Eddie Vedder announced that the sixth annual Ohana Festival, which he founded, will take place from September 30th-October 2nd at Doheny State Beach in Dana Point, CA. Headliners on the beachfront stage include Eddie Vedder, Stevie Nicks, and P!nk.

The weekend will also feature performances by Jack White, Khruangbin, St. Vincent, Brittany Howard, Billy Strings, Dermot Kennedy, Manchester Orchestra, Grouplove, The Revivalists, Broken Social Scene, Bomba Estéreo, Inhaler, Gang Of Youths, St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Cautious Clay, Joy Oladokun, Dope Lemon, Briston Maroney, Kevin Morby, Kolohe Kai, Noga Erez, Madison Cunningham, Beach Goons, Devon Gilfillian, Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs, S.G. Goodman, Y La Bamba, CMAT, Habibi.

An exclusive pre-sale will begin Wednesday, April 13th at 10am PST for those who sign up for early access at ohanafest.com. Any remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public on Thursday, April 14th at 10am PST. Ticket options include Single Day GA, Single Day VIP, Weekend GA, Weekend VIP, and Ultimate VIP. For all ticketing and pre-sale information, please visit ohanafest.com.

Beyond Ohana’s musical lineup, the Storytellers Stage within The Cove will once again include a collection of exhibits & panels with leading conservationists, environmentalists, researchers, and professional surfers. More information will be announced soon.

Ohana Festival was founded by Eddie Vedder in 2016 and has featured past performers including Pearl Jam, Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Strokes, Mumford & Sons, and Jack Johnson. A portion of the proceeds from Ohana will benefit the Doheny State Beach Foundation and the San Onofre Parks Foundation. A full list of Ohana participating charities include Doheny State Beach Foundation, San Onofre Parks Foundation, Surfrider Foundation – South OC Chapter, WSL PURE, Unidos South OC, Los Cerritos Wetlands Land Trust, Rob Machado Foundation, Everytown Gun Control, Music Preserves, Sea Legacy, and more.

Open to all ages, the festival will feature craft beer, wine, signature cocktails, as well as artisan food options from local restaurants and food trucks.

Last year’s festival, which featured performances by Eddie Vedder, Pearl Jam, Beck, Brandi Carlile and more, received rave reviews:

“Not only did Ohana roar back to life with two headlining sets by Vedder and another by Pearl Jam, it actually grew into a second “encore” weekend headlined by Pearl Jam, setting the stage for further expansion in the future.”- VARIETY

“There is something magical about Eddie Vedder’s Ohana festival.”- FORBES

“Ohana is, in a word, magic.”- LIVE FOR LIVE MUSIC

