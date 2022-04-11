PITBULL Announces Dates For ‘Can’t Stop Us Now Tour’ Featuring Iggy Azalea and Sean Paul

After selling out over 40 shows and performing to over 450,000 fans last year, Grammy-award winning superstar Mr. Worldwide aka Pitbull has announced his latest North American Can’t Stop Us Now Tour featuring Iggy Azalea and Sean Paul, and openers SiriusXM Globalization DJ’S. The extensive 50+ date run, produced by Live Nation, kicks off this July at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek in Raleigh, NC making stops in Montreal, Cincinnati, Houston, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and more before wrapping up in Hollywood, FL at Hard Rock Live on October 19th.

TICKETS: Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, April 15th at 10am local time at Ticketmaster.com. Fans can also register now for early access to tickets for the artist presale at www.pitbullmusic.com/tour. Fans who register for the presale will receive the presale password via text and email 25 minutes before the presale begins.

CAN’T STOP US NOW TOUR DATES:

*Not a Live Nation Date | ^On Sale Now | +With support from Iggy Azalea | #With support from Sean Paul

Thu Jul 28 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek+

Fri Jul 29 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live+

Sat Jul 30 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium+

Sun Jul 31 – Darien Lake, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater+

Tue Aug 02 – Camden, NJ – Waterfront Music Pavilion+

Wed Aug 03 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center+

Fri Aug 05 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater+

Sat Aug 06 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena*

Tue Aug 09 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center+

Thu Aug 11 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheatre+

Fri Aug 12 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre+

Sat Aug 13 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage+

Wed Aug 17 – Omaha, NE – Baxter Arena+

Fri Aug 19 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre+

Sun Aug 21 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena+

Tue Aug 23 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center+

Wed Aug 24 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center+

Thu Aug 25 – Highland Park, IL – The Pavilion at Ravinia*+

Fri Aug 26 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater+

Sun Aug 28 – St. Paul, MN – Minnesota State Fair*+

Tue Aug 30 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena+

Wed Aug 31 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre+

Fri Sep 02 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center+

Sat Sep 03 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL+

Sun Sep 04 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center+

Thu Sep 08 – Durant, OK – Choctaw Casino*

Fri Sep 09 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center#

Sat Sep 10 – Laredo, TX – Sames Auto Arena#

Sun Sep 11 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman#

Wed Sep 14 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater#

Fri Sep 16 – Las Vegas, NV – Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino#

Sat Sep 17 – Las Vegas, NV – Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino#

Sun Sep 18 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion#

Wed Sep 21 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre#

Thu Sep 22 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheater#

Sat Sep 24 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center#

Sun Sep 25 – Corning, CA – The Amphitheater at Rolling Hills Casino*

Tue Sep 27 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

Thu Sep 29 – Bakersfield, CA – Mechanics Bank Arena#

Fri Sep 30 – Sparks, NV – Nugget Event Center*

Sun Oct 02 – El Paso, TX – UTEP Don Haskins Center#

Wed Oct 05 – Fort Worth, TX – DICKIES ARENA#

Thu Oct 06 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center#

Fri Oct 07 – Pelham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre#

Sun Oct 09 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena#

Tue Oct 11 – Savannah, GA – Enmarket Arena#

Wed Oct 12 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena#

Thu Oct 13 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheater#

Sat Oct 15 – Ft Myers, FL – Hertz Arena+

Sun Oct 16 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center+

Wed Oct 19 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live*

ABOUT PITBULL

Pitbull invites disruption on a global scale as a GRAMMY®-winning independent international superstar, education advocate, business entrepreneur and motivational speaker. With countless awards, dozens of international number ones, hundreds of gold and platinum certifications, millions of single sales, 25 million album sales, and cumulative video views in excess of 15 billion, one of the most impressive careers in music history set the stage for him to make true change. Not only did he successfully help establish Sports Leadership Arts and Management (SLAM!) tuition-free public charter schools across the country, he was honored by the United Nations General Assembly on behalf of Clean Water Here; he is a partner in eMerge Americas, the annual tech and innovation summit held in Miami; and he was honored alongside music legends as well as Nobel Peace Prize and Pulitzer Prize winners at the 2019 International Achievement Summit.

Pitbull and Horizon Media have partnered to launch 305 Worldwide, a new multicultural marketing agency. After announcing several partnerships in 2020 such as Espanita Tequila, LivexLive, and “From Negative to Positive” Podcast, Pitbull ended 2020 with a bang by ringing in the new year performing on the main stage in Times Square. In the first month of 2021, Pitbull became the co-owner of NASCAR racing team [Team Trackhouse], and proudly served as the Grand Marshal of the 2021 NASCAR Daytona 500. At the same time, he only continues to expand his influence across fitness, health, and wellness. He launched 305-Life as the first daily supplement line to philosophically reflect the vibrant spirit of Miami through its high quality product.

As an investor and brand ambassador, he joined forces with Echelon for the “Pitbull X Echelon” partnership, providing Pitbull-themed rides to millions of users exclusively in the Echelon Fit App. He also teamed up with Columbia Care to introduce his own CBD line, N2P—an acronym for one of his most famous mantras “negative to positive.” He returned to the road in 2021 with the sold out I Feel Good Tour, packing arenas and amphitheaters coast-to-coast. Speaking of, Pitbull has performed for millions worldwide and even joined forces with the #1 life and business strategist, Tony Robbins, for numerous engagements around the globe. He maximizes his own creative, entrepreneurial and personal freedom, yet again, on his next long-awaited English album, coming soon.

