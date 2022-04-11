‘THE BATMAN’ 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray and DVD Release Dates Revealed!

Unmask the truth behind Gotham City’s vigilante detective and his alter ego, reclusive billionaire Bruce Wayne, when “The Batman” arrives for Premium Digital Ownership at home on April 18. The film is directed by Matt Reeves from a screenplay by Reeves and Peter Craig, based on characters created by DC, and stars Robert Pattinson (“Tenet,” “The Lighthouse”). The film will also be available to stream on HBO Max on April 18 and will be available on 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD beginning on May 24.

The film also stars Zoë Kravitz (TV’s “Big Little Lies,” “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald”), Paul Dano (“Love & Mercy,” “12 Years a Slave”), Jeffrey Wright (“No Time to Die,” TV’s “Westworld”), John Turturro (the “Transformers” films, “The Plot Against America”); Peter Sarsgaard (“The Magnificent Seven,” “Interrogation”), Jayme Lawson (“Farewell Amor”), Andy Serkis (the “Planet of the Apes” films, “Black Panther”) and Colin Farrell (“The Gentlemen,” “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”). The film was produced by Dylan Clark and Reeves, with Michael E. Uslan, Walter Hamada, Chantal Nong Vo and Simon Emanuel executive producing.

On April 18, “The Batman ” will be available for early Premium Digital Ownership at home for $29.99 and for 48-hour rental via PVOD for $24.99 SRP on participating digital platforms where you purchase movies.

” will be available for early Premium Digital Ownership at home for $29.99 and for 48-hour rental via PVOD for $24.99 SRP on participating digital platforms where you purchase movies. On April 18, “The Batman ” will be available to stream on HBO Max

” will be available to stream on HBO Max On May 24, “The Batman” will be available on 4K, Blu-ray and DVD. “The Batman” will also continue to be available to own in high definition and standard definition from participating digital retailers.

“The Batman” can be enjoyed at home with Filmmaker Mode TM. Developed by studios, TV manufacturers and some of Hollywood’s leading directors, Filmmaker Mode disables all post processing (e.g. motion smoothing), preserves the correct aspect ratios, colors and frame rates, and enables your TV to display the film precisely as it was intended by the filmmaker. Filmmaker Mode is available on televisions from select manufacturers.

“The Batman” will also be available on Movies Anywhere. Using the free Movies Anywhere app and website, consumers can access all their eligible movies by connecting their Movies Anywhere account with their participating digital retailer accounts.

‘THE BATMAN’ – OFFICIAL SYNOPSIS

More than a year of stalking the streets as the Batman (Robert Pattinson), striking fear into the hearts of criminals, has led Bruce Wayne deep into the shadows of Gotham City. With only a few trusted allies—Alfred (Andy Serkis), Lt. James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright)—amongst the city’s corrupt network of officials and high-profile figures, the lone vigilante has established himself as the sole embodiment of vengeance amongst his fellow citizens.

When a killer targets Gotham’s elite with a series of sadistic machinations, a trail of cryptic clues sends the World’s Greatest Detective on an investigation into the underworld, where he encounters such characters as Selina Kyle (Zoë Kravitz), Oz, aka The Penguin (Colin Farrell), Carmine Falcone (John Turturro), and Edward Nashton/aka The Riddler (Paul Dano). As the evidence begins to lead closer to home and the scale of the perpetrator’s plans becomes clear, Batman must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit, and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued Gotham City.

DIGITAL, 4K, BLU-RAY & DVD ELEMENTS

“The Batman” Premium Digital Ownership contains the following special features:

Vengeance In The Making

Vengeance Meets Justice

The Batman: Genesis

Becoming Catwoman

Looking for Vengeance

Anatomy of The Car Chase

Anatomy of The Wingsuit

A Transformation: The Penguin

The Batmobile

Deleted Scenes with Director’s Commentary

“The Batman” 4K UHD combo pack and Blu-ray contain the following special features:

Vengeance In The Making

Vengeance Meets Justice

The Batman: Genesis

Becoming Catwoman

Looking for Vengeance

Anatomy of The Car Chase

Anatomy of The Wingsuit

A Transformation: The Penguin

The Batmobile

Unpacking The Icons

Deleted Scenes with Director’s Commentary

“The Batman” DVD contains the following special feature:

Unpacking The Icons

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.