Rock Legends MACHINE HEAD To Unleash ‘ØF KINGDØM AND CRØWN’ Album In August

Bay Area metal titans MACHINE HEAD has announced the details of their forthcoming tenth album, the immense and unapologetic, ‘ØF KINGDØM AND CRØWN’ coming August 26th, 2022 (via Nuclear Blast x Imperium Recordings). The debut of the first video from the album, the ferocious “CHØKE ØN THE ASHES ØF YØUR HATE” can be viewed below.

‘ØF KINGDØM AND CRØWN’ is a 13 track concept album set in a decimated futuristic wasteland where the sky is stained crimson red.

The crux of the story is based on two main characters:

Character #1 Ares: (pronounced Aries), our main, who loses the love of his life (Amethyst) and goes on a murderous rampage against the vile sect responsible for her murder.

Character #2 Eros: (pronounced Arrows) the perpetrator, who loses his mother to a drug overdose and becomes radicalized in the aftermath. Eros goes off the deep end manifesting his own killing spree.

The lyrics detail how their lives intertwine.

Machine Head - Of Kingdom and Crown

MACHINE HEAD founder Robb Flynn comments: “Thanks to my 2 teenage boys my family has become obsessed with this awesome Japanese anime series called “Attack On Titan.” The album’s concept was loosely inspired by the series in the sense that in the storyline, there is no “good” or “bad” guy, both characters believe they’re doing the right thing as it applies to their being, but make no mistake, both are committing acts of pure atrocity and evil. The opening track “SLAUGHTER THE MARTYR” is basically our character #1’s origin story.”

The colossal concept comes with a list of equally colossal packaging for various physical formats including 16 different worldwide vinyl formats, deluxe vinyl box set (with bonus tracks), CDs (both old-school longbox and jewel box options), multi-color cassettes, and a limited-edition Digipak with bonus tracks.

CDs, Digipak, cassettes, and all digital formats will be available on Aug 26th, with all vinyl formats arriving on Nov 25th.

MACHINE HEAD TOUR DATES 2022:

Electric Happy Hour Live:
August 31 – Glasgow @ Garage (SOLD OUT)
September 2 – Inverness @ Ironworks
September 4 – Aberdeen @ Lemontree (SOLD OUT)
September 5 – Dundee @ Fat Sams
September 6 – Edinburgh @ Liquid Room (SOLD OUT)

SEPTEMBER
08th      NOTTINGHAM, Arena
09th      CARDIFF, Arena
10th      LONDON, Wembley Arena
12th      MANCHESTER, Arena
13th      DUBLIN, 3 Arena
16th      ZURICH, Hallenstadion
17th      VIENNA, Stadthalle
18th      KRAKOW, Tauron Arena
20th      TALLINN, Saku Arena
21st       HELSINKI, Ice Hall
23rd      OSLO, Spektrum
24th      STOCKHOLM, Hovet
26th      COPENHAGEN, Forum Black Box
27th      HAMBURG, Barclays Arena
28th      FRANKFURT, Festhalle
30th      OBERHAUSEN, König Pilsener Arena

OCTOBER
01st      BERLIN, Velodrom
02nd     AMSTERDAM, Afas Live
04th      MILANO, Lorenzini District
06th      BARCELONA, Sant Jordi
07th      MADRID, Vistalegre
08th      LA CORUNA, Coliseum
09th      LISBON, Campo Pequeno
12th      PARIS, Zenith
14th      MUNICH, Olympiahalle
15th      LEIPZIG, Arena
16th      PRAGUE, Tipsport Arena
18th      BUDAPEST, Barba Negra
20th      ESCH SUR ALZETTE, Rockhal
21st      BRUSSELS, Forest National
22nd     STUTTGART, Schleyerhalle

