Rock Legends MACHINE HEAD To Unleash ‘ØF KINGDØM AND CRØWN’ Album In August

Bay Area metal titans MACHINE HEAD has announced the details of their forthcoming tenth album, the immense and unapologetic, ‘ØF KINGDØM AND CRØWN’ coming August 26th, 2022 (via Nuclear Blast x Imperium Recordings). The debut of the first video from the album, the ferocious “CHØKE ØN THE ASHES ØF YØUR HATE” can be viewed below.

‘ØF KINGDØM AND CRØWN’ is a 13 track concept album set in a decimated futuristic wasteland where the sky is stained crimson red.

The crux of the story is based on two main characters:

Character #1 Ares: (pronounced Aries), our main, who loses the love of his life (Amethyst) and goes on a murderous rampage against the vile sect responsible for her murder.

Character #2 Eros: (pronounced Arrows) the perpetrator, who loses his mother to a drug overdose and becomes radicalized in the aftermath. Eros goes off the deep end manifesting his own killing spree.

The lyrics detail how their lives intertwine.

MACHINE HEAD founder Robb Flynn comments: “Thanks to my 2 teenage boys my family has become obsessed with this awesome Japanese anime series called “Attack On Titan.” The album’s concept was loosely inspired by the series in the sense that in the storyline, there is no “good” or “bad” guy, both characters believe they’re doing the right thing as it applies to their being, but make no mistake, both are committing acts of pure atrocity and evil. The opening track “SLAUGHTER THE MARTYR” is basically our character #1’s origin story.”

The colossal concept comes with a list of equally colossal packaging for various physical formats including 16 different worldwide vinyl formats, deluxe vinyl box set (with bonus tracks), CDs (both old-school longbox and jewel box options), multi-color cassettes, and a limited-edition Digipak with bonus tracks.

CDs, Digipak, cassettes, and all digital formats will be available on Aug 26th, with all vinyl formats arriving on Nov 25th.

MACHINE HEAD TOUR DATES 2022:

Electric Happy Hour Live:

August 31 – Glasgow @ Garage (SOLD OUT)

September 2 – Inverness @ Ironworks

September 4 – Aberdeen @ Lemontree (SOLD OUT)

September 5 – Dundee @ Fat Sams

September 6 – Edinburgh @ Liquid Room (SOLD OUT)

SEPTEMBER

08th NOTTINGHAM, Arena

09th CARDIFF, Arena

10th LONDON, Wembley Arena

12th MANCHESTER, Arena

13th DUBLIN, 3 Arena

16th ZURICH, Hallenstadion

17th VIENNA, Stadthalle

18th KRAKOW, Tauron Arena

20th TALLINN, Saku Arena

21st HELSINKI, Ice Hall

23rd OSLO, Spektrum

24th STOCKHOLM, Hovet

26th COPENHAGEN, Forum Black Box

27th HAMBURG, Barclays Arena

28th FRANKFURT, Festhalle

30th OBERHAUSEN, König Pilsener Arena

OCTOBER

01st BERLIN, Velodrom

02nd AMSTERDAM, Afas Live

04th MILANO, Lorenzini District

06th BARCELONA, Sant Jordi

07th MADRID, Vistalegre

08th LA CORUNA, Coliseum

09th LISBON, Campo Pequeno

12th PARIS, Zenith

14th MUNICH, Olympiahalle

15th LEIPZIG, Arena

16th PRAGUE, Tipsport Arena

18th BUDAPEST, Barba Negra

20th ESCH SUR ALZETTE, Rockhal

21st BRUSSELS, Forest National

22nd STUTTGART, Schleyerhalle

