Rock Legends MACHINE HEAD To Unleash ‘ØF KINGDØM AND CRØWN’ Album In August

Bay Area metal titans MACHINE HEAD has announced the details of their forthcoming tenth album, the immense and unapologetic, ‘ØF KINGDØM AND CRØWN’ coming August 26th, 2022 (via Nuclear Blast x Imperium Recordings). The debut of the first video from the album, the ferocious “CHØKE ØN THE ASHES ØF YØUR HATE” can be viewed below.
‘ØF KINGDØM AND CRØWN’ is a 13 track concept album set in a decimated futuristic wasteland where the sky is stained crimson red.
The crux of the story is based on two main characters:
Character #1 Ares: (pronounced Aries), our main, who loses the love of his life (Amethyst) and goes on a murderous rampage against the vile sect responsible for her murder.
Character #2 Eros: (pronounced Arrows) the perpetrator, who loses his mother to a drug overdose and becomes radicalized in the aftermath. Eros goes off the deep end manifesting his own killing spree.
The lyrics detail how their lives intertwine.
MACHINE HEAD founder Robb Flynn comments: “Thanks to my 2 teenage boys my family has become obsessed with this awesome Japanese anime series called “Attack On Titan.” The album’s concept was loosely inspired by the series in the sense that in the storyline, there is no “good” or “bad” guy, both characters believe they’re doing the right thing as it applies to their being, but make no mistake, both are committing acts of pure atrocity and evil. The opening track “SLAUGHTER THE MARTYR” is basically our character #1’s origin story.”
The colossal concept comes with a list of equally colossal packaging for various physical formats including 16 different worldwide vinyl formats, deluxe vinyl box set (with bonus tracks), CDs (both old-school longbox and jewel box options), multi-color cassettes, and a limited-edition Digipak with bonus tracks.
CDs, Digipak, cassettes, and all digital formats will be available on Aug 26th, with all vinyl formats arriving on Nov 25th.
MACHINE HEAD TOUR DATES 2022:
Electric Happy Hour Live:
August 31 – Glasgow @ Garage (SOLD OUT)
September 2 – Inverness @ Ironworks
September 4 – Aberdeen @ Lemontree (SOLD OUT)
September 5 – Dundee @ Fat Sams
September 6 – Edinburgh @ Liquid Room (SOLD OUT)
SEPTEMBER
08th NOTTINGHAM, Arena
09th CARDIFF, Arena
10th LONDON, Wembley Arena
12th MANCHESTER, Arena
13th DUBLIN, 3 Arena
16th ZURICH, Hallenstadion
17th VIENNA, Stadthalle
18th KRAKOW, Tauron Arena
20th TALLINN, Saku Arena
21st HELSINKI, Ice Hall
23rd OSLO, Spektrum
24th STOCKHOLM, Hovet
26th COPENHAGEN, Forum Black Box
27th HAMBURG, Barclays Arena
28th FRANKFURT, Festhalle
30th OBERHAUSEN, König Pilsener Arena
OCTOBER
01st BERLIN, Velodrom
02nd AMSTERDAM, Afas Live
04th MILANO, Lorenzini District
06th BARCELONA, Sant Jordi
07th MADRID, Vistalegre
08th LA CORUNA, Coliseum
09th LISBON, Campo Pequeno
12th PARIS, Zenith
14th MUNICH, Olympiahalle
15th LEIPZIG, Arena
16th PRAGUE, Tipsport Arena
18th BUDAPEST, Barba Negra
20th ESCH SUR ALZETTE, Rockhal
21st BRUSSELS, Forest National
22nd STUTTGART, Schleyerhalle
