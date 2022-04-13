WHISKEY MYERS Announce Artist Lineup For Personally Curated FIREWATER MUSIC FESTIVAL

As Whiskey Myers continue to reveal new music off their forthcoming sixth studio album, Tornillo, set for release July 29 via the band’s own Wiggy Thump Records with distribution by Thirty Tigers, the group celebrated by Esquire as “the real damn deal” adds to the excitement around everything they have in store this year with today’s announcement of their personally curated Firewater Music Festival lineup.

Set to perform on Friday, Sept. 30 & Saturday, Oct. 1 in addition to Whiskey Myers are a who’s who of artists straddling the lines of country, rock and Americana. With the festival returning for its second year, the highly anticipated lineup features Blackberry Smoke, Old 97’s, Read Southall Band, Nikki Lane, Quaker City Night Hawks, 49 Winchester, Goodbye June, Ausitn Meade, The Georgia thunderbolts, them Dirty Roses and The Weathered Souls. Additionally, Thursday, Sept. 29 will feature an exclusive pre-party with the lineup to be announced soon.

“We were just thinking about ‘what do we want to do here? Who do we get to play?’,” frontman Cody Cannon recently shared with Outsider of curating the inaugural lineup in 2021. “Then at the end of the day, it’s like, we just need to get our friends. Our favorite bands around are the people that we’re friends with. So, all those people on there, man, we just think the world of them… we’re very thankful to be able to put that together and just have all our friends at the same place at once.”

In addition to a reunion of musical friends on stage, the festival located just south of Kansas City on 150 acres of meadows, ponds and wooded hills will offer the ultimate outdoor lifestyle experience for fans with the live concerts supplemented by on-site activities include canoeing, zip-lining, rock climbing, archery and a swimming pool.

Two-day GA passes for Friday & Saturday’s concerts are priced at $124 and include free tent camping while two-day VIP passes, which also include free tent camping as well as a dedicated viewing area and private bathrooms, are priced at $224. Two-day Super VIP passes, priced at $399, include the standard VIP amenities as well as exclusive access to a viewing deck with optimal views of the performances.

Guests may also purchase an early entry pass for $39 to begin camping Thursday, Sept. 29 and to attend the exclusive pre-party concert. Primitive RV sites are available as an add-on for $200. All tickets are on sale now with monthly payment plans available.

For more information about the event and to purchase passes and additional add-ons, visit FirewaterMusicFestival.com and stay tuned on Facebook @FirewaterFestival, Instagram @Firewater_Festival and Twitter @Firewater for additional updates.

About Whiskey Myers

Genre-bending band Whiskey Myers have played more than 2,500 live shows to ever-increasing crowd sizes since their emergence in 2007. Their forthcoming self-produced album, Tornillo, set for release July 29, follows their self-produced fifth studio album, WHISKEY MYERS, out now on the band’s own Wiggy Thump Records. WHISKEY MYERS debuted at No. 1 on both the Country and Americana/Folk sales charts, at No. 2 on the Rock chart and No. 6 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart (No. 3 among new releases). Their previous album, Mud, reached No. 1 on the iTunes country chart with single “Stone” hitting Top 10 all genre. In total, Whiskey Myers have sold more than 1.2 million albums and amassed over 1.5 billion streams while earning three RIAA Gold certifications. USA Today describes the band led by front man Cody Cannon as “a riff-heavy blend of Southern rock and gritty country that has earned comparisons to the Allman Brothers Band and Led Zeppelin,” with Rolling Stone noting “it’s the seminal combination of twang and crunchy rock & roll guitars that hits a perfect sweet spot.” The band known for their high-energy live show and unique sound has also earned sync success with features (and an on-screen appearance) in Paramount Network’s Kevin Costner hit show “Yellowstone” as well as the Renée Zellweger-led Netflix series “What/If,” the Angelina Jolie film “Those Who Wish Me Dead” and hit CBS series “SEAL Team.” For more information, visit www.whiskeymyers.com and follow on social media @WhiskeyMyers.

