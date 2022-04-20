Paramount+ Unveils Official Lineup of Legendary Vets For New Season of ‘The Challenge: All-Stars’

Paramount+ has officially announced their ultra-stacked lineup of legendary vets for the third season of THE CHALLENGE: ALL STARS, which will premiere on Wednesday, May 11 with back-to-back episodes. For the first time ever, this all-new season requires past contestants to have qualified for or won a CHALLENGE final, featuring the franchise’s fiercest competitors from every era of the show. Internationally, THE CHALLENGE: ALL STARS season three will premiere later this year on Paramount+ in all markets where the service is available. Check out the official teaser trailer below!

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and Bunim/Murray Productions, THE CHALLENGE: ALL STARS will reignite old rivalries and spark new ones as these power players navigate a series of grueling challenges and eliminations, along with some unexpected twists and turns from host T.J. Lavin, as they fight to earn the chance to run the Final and take home their share of $500,000. With so much on the line, this season’s All Stars are about to take the game to an all-new level.

Meet THE CHALLENGE: ALL STARS season three contestants:

Brad Fiorenza: 10 Challenges – 1 Win, 3 Finals / 1 All Stars

Cynthia Roberts: 2 Challenges – 1 Win

Darrell Taylor: 9 Challenges – 4 Wins / 2 All Stars – 2 Finals

Derrick Kosinski: 10 Challenges – 3 Wins, 2 Finals

Jemmye Carroll: 7 Challenges – 1 Final / 2 All Stars – 1 Final

Jonna Mannion: 5 Challenges / 2 All Stars – 1 Win, 1 Final

Jordan Wisely: 6 Challenges – 3 Wins, 1 Final

Kailah Casillas: 5 Challenges – 1 Final

KellyAnne Judd: 4 Challenges – 1 Final / 1 All Stars, 1 Final

Kendal Sheppard: 1 Challenge – 1 Win / 2 All Stars

Laterrian Wallace: 3 Challenges – 1 Final / 2 All Stars

Mark Long: 6 Challenges – 2 Wins, 2 Finals / 1 All Stars – 1 Final

Melinda Collins: 4 Challenges / 1 All Stars – 1 Final

MJ Garrett: 3 Challenges – 1 Win / 1 All Stars – 1 Win

Nehemiah Clar k: 4 Challenges – 1 Win / 2 All Stars – 1 Final

Nia Moore: 2 Challenges, 1 Final

Roni Chance: 2 Challenges – 2 Wins

Sylvia Elsrode: 3 Challenges – 1 Final

Syrus Yarbrough: 5 Challenges – 1 Win, 1 Final / 1 All Stars

Tina Bridges: 5 Challenges – 2 Finals / 1 All Stars

Tyler Duckworth: 4 Challenges – 2 Wins / 1 All Stars

Veronica Portillo: 11 Challenges – 3 Wins, 1 Final

Wes Bergmann : 14 Challenges – 2 Wins, 3 Finals

Yes Duffy: 3 Challenges – 1 Win / 1 All Stars – 1 Win

THE CHALLENGE: ALL STARS was created for MTV Entertainment Studios by Bunim/Murray Productions. Julie Pizzi, Lisa Fletcher, Justin Booth and Mark Long serve as executive producers, and Diego AmsonAbby Bunker, Kris Schwalenberg and Chris RayEric Spagnoletti as co-executive producers. Katie Gallagher and Kristen Bihr serves as supervising producers. Dan Caster and Leanne Mucci serve as executive producers with Jared March as supervising producer for MTV Entertainment Studios and Donny Herran as SVP of pProduction. with Angela Liao as executive in charge of production.

