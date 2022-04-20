THE LUCID Release Hannah Fierman Directed Music Video For New Single “Hair”

Eclectic hard rock band The Lucid, featuring vocalist Vinnie Dombroski, bassist David Ellefson, guitarist/actor Drew Fortier, and drummer Mike Heller have continued to celebrate the release of their debut self titled album with the official music video for “Hair”, directed by and starring award-winning horror icon Hannah Fierman (V/H/S, SiREN, Creepshow).

The Lucid guitarist Drew Fortier states: “It was fascinating to watch Hannah unleash her remarkable creativity for this music video. We are all thrilled and moved by what she was able to accomplish visually with this song. It was an exciting, dark, twisted, collaboration showcasing the band’s irreverence perfectly. We think everyone is going to get such a big kick out of it.”

Director Hannah Fierman states: “The Lucid gave me artistic freedom to do whatever I wanted with the music video but they also had some fantastic ideas of their own once we began brainstorming. We decided on mostly black & white neo noir early on in the process. My background in horror is apparent but works with the energy of the song. It was truly a blast creating this video with such fun and talented artists.”

The Lucid have also announced their live debut via seven intimate shows this May.

May 20 – Clifton, NJ – Dingbatz

May 21 – New Bedford, MA – The Vault

May 22 – Waterford, CT – The Jameson Pub

May 25 – Indianapolis, IN – Black Circle

May 26 – West Dundee, IL – Rochaus

May 27 – Westland, MI – The Token Lounge

May 28 – Akron, OH – Empire Concert Club

Tickets are on sale right now at: https://bnds.us/run1ip

Exclusive V.I.P. dinners with the band are also available at: lucidofficial.com

ABOUT THE LUCID

The Lucid are a four piece hard rock band featuring vocalist Vinnie Dombroski

(Sponge), guitarist Drew Fortier, Grammy Award-winning bassist David Ellefson, and drummer Mike Heller (Malignancy, Raven, Fear Factory). The band formed in early 2020 initiated by demos from Fortier and Heller which caught the attention of frequent Fortier collaborator David Ellefson who joined the fold along with Sponge frontman Vinnie Dombroski to complete the lineup. The Lucid’s debut self-titled album was released October 15 and features 9 heavy-hitting and emotionally charged tracks showcasing this eclectic quartet’s unique sonic approach.

Hannah Fierman is an award-winning actor, director, and singer known for her show-stealing breakout performance in V/H/S (2012), a hit horror anthology that spawned a 2016 spinoff, SiREN, which was centered around her acclaimed character, Lily, from the original film. Fierman went on to garner multiple awards and accolades for her performance in the critically acclaimed Hold Me, released in 2016. Apart from her iconic film roles, Fierman has also appeared in multiple Television shows including Creepshow, The Vampire Diaries, Dynasty, and Toast of London. In addition to The Lucid’s music video for “Hair”, Fierman has also directed a segment for the upcoming Dead By Midnight Y2Kill as well as her upcoming feature film directorial debut, Dark Circles, which is due out later this year.

