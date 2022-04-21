2022 FANGORIA CHAINSAW AWARDS To Premiere On SHUDDER Sunday, May 15th!

FANGORIA, FANGORIA Studios and Shudder announced today that the 2022 FANGORIA Chainsaw Awards will premiere on Sunday, May 15th at 7pm ET, exclusively on Shudder, AMC Networks’ premium streaming service for horror, thrillers, and the supernatural.

The ceremony, which recognizes outstanding achievements in horror film and television, will once again be hosted by actor and writer David Dastmalchian (Dune, The Suicide Squad), and will feature Dee Wallace, Joe Lo Truglio, Joe Dante, Tracie Thoms, Jim Cummings, Rachel True and the directing team known as Radio Silence (Ready or Not, Scream) among its presenters. (See below for the full presenters list.) This year’s nominees include Candyman, Last Night in Soho, Titane, Chucky, and Midnight Mass. The special is produced by Armen Aghaeian, produced and directed by Ama Lea, and written by Michael Varrati. Executive Producers are Tara Ansley, Abhi Goel, and Phil Nobile Jr.

“Last year’s Chainsaw Awards were not only a highlight of the year in horror, but a testimony to the very spirit of the genre, as ingenuity and resourcefulness won out over the challenges of production during lockdown,” said Fango editor Phil Nobile Jr. “We’ve upped the ante this year and added some new categories, and we’re excited for fans to tune in to once again celebrate an amazing year for horror and its fans.”

“Shudder is proud to once again join forces with FANGORIA to celebrate the best in horror, as voted on by the horror community itself,” said Shudder General Manager Craig Engler.

This year’s ceremony will premiere Sunday, May 15 at 7pm ET on Shudder TV, Shudder’s in-app programming feed, with additional pre and post shows streaming via Fango’s social media accounts. The Awards will be made available on demand on Shudder across all platforms, partners and territories beginning Monday, May 16.

Full list of presenters:

The Boulet Brothers (The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula)

Alejandro Brugues (director, Juan of the Dead, Nightmare Cinema)

Peaches Christ (performer/filmmaker, All About Evil)

Jim Cummings (filmmaker, The Beta Test)

Joe Dante (director, The Howling, Gremlins)

Tananarive Due (author; screenwriter, The Twilight Zone)

Bryan Fuller (producer, Hannibal, Queer for Fear)

Michael Gingold (writer, FANGORIA; Ad Nauseam)

Brea Grant (filmmaker, 12-Hour-Shift)

Harvey Guillén (actor, What We Do in the Shadows)

Elric Kane (Colors of the Dark podcast)

Joe Lo Truglio (actor/filmmaker, Wet Hot American Summer; Outpost)

Harry Manfredini (composer, Friday the 13th)

Rebekah McKendry (Colors of the Dark podcast)

Misha Osherovich (actor, Freaky)

Jeff Daniel Phillips (actor, The Munsters)

Diana Prince (aka Darcy the Mail Girl, The Last Drive-in with Joe Bob Briggs)

Radio Silence (filmmakers, Scream)

Daniel Roebuck (actor, The Munsters)

Felissa Rose (actor, Sleepaway Camp)

Josh Ruben (filmmaker, Werewolves Within)

Tiffany Shepis (actor, Victor Crowley)

Tracie Thoms (actor, Death Proof)

Rachel True (actor, Horror Noire, The Craft)

Michael Varrati (writer, Midnight Mass podcast)

Dee Wallace (actor, The Howling, Cujo)

Since 1992, the Chainsaw Awards have honored top achievements in the horror genre, with past recipients including Wes Craven, George A. Romero, Lupita Nyong’o, Anthony Hopkins, and Elisabeth Moss.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.