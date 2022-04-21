MONSTROUS: Official Trailer and Artwork Revealed For Upcoming Christina Ricci Horror Flick!

The official trailer and poster art for ‘Monstrous’ starring Christina Ricci has arrived! Directed by Chris Sivertson (I Know Who Killed Me, All Cheerleaders Die) and written by Carol Chrest (The Prophet’s Game), the highly anticipated film is an Official Selection of the 2022 Glasgow FrightFest. In addition to Ricci, the cast features Colleen Camp (Sliver, Clue, Die Hard With a Vengeance), Santino Bernard (8-Bit Christmas, Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, “Bing”), Don Balderamos (Suburbicon, “Castle”) and Nick Vallelonga (Green Book, The Many Saints of Newark, The Birthday Cake).

Official Synopsis: A terrifying new horror awaits Laura (Christina Ricci) and her seven-year-old son Cody when they flee her abusive ex-husband and try to settle into a new life in an idyllic and remote lakeside farmhouse. Still traumatized, their physical and mental well-being are pushed to the limit as their fragile existence is threatened.

‘Monstrous’ is slated to hit theaters and On Demand on May 13th, 2022.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.