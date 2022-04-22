Princess Goes To The Butterfly Museum Announces ‘Ketamine Remixes’ EP; Teams With The Armed For “Ketamine (ULTRAPOP REMIX)”

On the heels of a successful, sold-out North American headline tour, Princess Goes To The Butterfly Museum (Michael C. Hall, Peter Yanowitz & Matt Katz-Bohen) have announced details of the Ketamine Remixes EP. The track that started it all, “Ketamine” was the first release from their debut self-titled EP and most recently appeared in the closing credits of Dexter: New Blood’s episode 5. In conjunction with today’s announcement, the band teamed up with Detroit Collective The Armed for the “Ketamine (ULTRAPOP REMIX)” – a version of the song that will melt your face off – PRESS HERE to listen.

“‘ULTRAPOP’ is more than a critically-acclaimed, game-changing, genre-defining album,” said The Armed frontman Dan Greene. “It is a language. It is a tool set. It is its own vernacular. This adaptation of ‘Ketamine’ is an exercise in translation. And in the spirit of the dialect, the result is all things, at once. It is delicate and earnest. It is exhilarating. Terrifying. It is excessive and ruthless.”

“We three are all big fans of The Armed and their album ‘ULTRAPOP,’” said Princess Goes’ drummer Peter Yanowitz. “It’s been on constant rotation since it came out a year ago. When we reached out to Dan Greene on Instagram, he was honest about how utterly mangled our song would get in the meat grinder of their immense creativity. We were prepared for something different, and boy did they exceed even our high expectations. For us it was a dream to have a band we admire so much collaborate on something we made. This is such an imaginative, explosive odyssey that they took ‘Ketamine’ on, so all we can do is sit back and tip our hats in awe.”

Previously released “Ketamine” remixes include one by the band’s longtime mixer, Brandon Bost (HAIM, Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga) and another by Finnish electronic duo Pihka Is My Name; each re-imagining the haunting track to make it their own. The Ketamine Remixes EP will be released on May 13 via the band’s own Morpho Music, and the full track listing can be found below. To celebrate, the band will perform another sold-out show at NYC’s Le Poisson Rouge the night before on Thursday, May 12.

“‘Ketamine’ seemed like a great candidate to be remixed because of the vast empty space in the song,” adds Peter. “It’s one of the simplest/purist Princess songs we have ever created with just Mike’s sublime melody/lyrics, and my ‘Bela Lugosi’s Dead’ beat, with Matt doing the atmospherics (he took a piano and ran it through all these delays to create something really special and dramatic). Hopefully we can release more remixes of some of our other songs in the future because this has been such a cool experience.”

Last month, Princess Goes To The Butterfly Museum launched an interactive video for “Sideways,” a track from their acclaimed album THANKS FOR COMING. The result of a creative collaboration between Peter and his brother Andy Yanowitz, the visual was directed by cult filmmaker Dylan Mars Greenberg and shot against a greenscreen. The band has made raw video files available to fans and creators to customize and share their own “Sideways” video, and everyone is getting in on the action including KTLA in Los Angeles who added the band to their weather report. PRESS HERE to watch, and more information and upload details can be found on their Instagram: @princessgoesofficial.

Princess Goes To The Butterfly Museum’s 2021 debut album THANKS FOR COMING showcases the band’s myriad influences that converge to create the sound that has been earning critical acclaim since the release of their self-titled EP from Rolling Stone, Billboard, Paper, Alternative Press, Associated Press, Consequence of Sound, People, American Songwriter, Magnet, FLOOD, Forbes, Huffington Post, NME, Line of Best Fit, The Independent, Entertainment Tonight and more. Fueled by synthesizers and drums, Princess Goes To The Butterfly Museum is a swirl of glam, experimental, ambient music of David Bowie, Giorgio Moroder’s ‘70s disco productions for Donna Summer, ‘80s new wave dance music and contemporary electronic dance acts like Justice.

They’re currently in the studio working on new music. Stay tuned for more updates and information in the coming weeks!

Ketamine Remixes EP Track Listing

Ketamine (Brandon Bost Remix) Ketamine (Pihka Is My Name Remix) Ketamine (The Armed Remix) Ketamine (Lauren Flax Remix)

About Princess Goes To The Butterfly Museum

Princess Goes To The Butterfly Museum is comprised of vocalist, lyricist, musician and actor Michael C. Hall (Dexter, Six Feet Under, Hedwig and the Angry Inch), drummer Peter Yanowitz (The Wallflowers, Morningwood) and keyboardist Matt Katz-Bohen (Blondie).The three band members met several years ago on Broadway during the production of Hedwig and the Angry Inch. Michael C. Hall is a musical talent and a longstanding Broadway performer, having played leading roles in Chicago, Cabaret, Hedwig and was selected by David Bowie to star in his musical, Lazarus. He has also earned many accolades for his acting, including an Emmy nomination for his work on the HBO drama Six Feet Under and a Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Award for the acclaimed Showtime series Dexter. His bandmates boast similarly prodigious resumes. Peter Yanowitz began his career playing drums in The Wallflowers before going on to co-found indie stalwarts Morningwood and work with artists as varied as Natalie Merchant, Yoko Ono, Andrew W.K., Allen Ginsberg, and Billy Bragg & Wilco, who enlisted him to perform on their seminal ‘Mermaid Avenue’ collaboration. Keyboardist Matt Katz-Bohenspent the last decade touring and recording with Blondie, in addition to working with Boy Georgeand Cyndi Lauper.

