LIL NAS X Announces ‘Long Live Montero’ World Tour

Multi-platinum, award-winning superstar Lil Nas X has unveiled that he will embark on his first-ever tour – check out the announcement video below. Produced by Live Nation, the Long Live Montero tour will make stops across North America and Europe this fall. The North American leg kicks off at The Fillmore in Detroit on Tuesday, September 6th, and will make stops in Chicago, Nashville, Los Angeles, and more before wrapping up in San Francisco, CA at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium on Sunday, October 23rd. The European leg begins Tuesday, November 8th in Amsterdam and concludes Thursday, November 17th in Barcelona, Spain. See full list of dates below.

The Lil Nas X Long Live Montero tour will be the first to launch an exclusive ticket presale with Cash App. Beginning on Wednesday, April 27 at 10am through Thursday, April 28 at 10pm local time, new and existing Cash App Cash Card holders can unlock the presale and purchase tickets by using the first 9 numbers of their Cash Card on Ticketmaster and completing the purchase using their Cash Card. New users can download Cash App and sign up for a free Cash Card HERE.

Tickets for the North American dates will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, April 29th at 10am local time; all European dates will go on sale to the public starting Friday, May 6th at 10am local time. For tickets and more information, visit longlivemontero.com.

The highly-anticipated Long Live Montero tour welcomes fans to Lil Nas X’s world and will serve to celebrate the massive success of his critically acclaimed and Grammy-nominated debut album Montero. The album was included on numerous Best of 2021 lists from Rolling Stone, Entertainment Weekly, People, USA Today, Billboard, LA Times, Complex, and more for “its genre-stretching approach and refreshingly honest exploration of love and loneliness” as told by Variety. The certified Platinum album, which Billboard calls a “masterpiece,” also boasts the 4x Platinum hit song “Industry Baby” featuring Jack Harlow, which went on to reach #1 at Top 40 radio and #1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The album’s third Platinum single “That’s What I Want” recently became Nas’ third straight #1 song at Top 40 radio.

Lil Nas X Long Live Montero North American Tour Dates:

Tue Sep 06 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore

Sat Sep 10 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Thu Sep 15 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

Sun Sep 18 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Tue Sep 20 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

Thu Sep 22 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met

Sun Sep 25 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

Tue Sep 27 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

Sat Oct 01 – Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium

Mon Oct 03 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live

Tue Oct 04 – Miami, FL – James L Knight Center

Tue Oct 18 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater

Fri Oct 21 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre

Sun Oct 23 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Lil Nas X Long Live Montero European Tour Dates:

Tue Nov 08 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live

Wed Nov 09 – Berlin, Germany – Max-Schmeling Halle

Thu Nov 10 – Hamburg, Germany – Sporthalle

Sat Nov 12 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo

Mon Nov 14 – Paris, France – Zenith

Tue Nov 15 – Brussels, Belgium – Palais 12

Thu Nov 17 – Barcelona, Spain – Sant Jordi Club

About Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X is a 23-year-old award-winning rapper, singer, songwriter from Atlanta, Georgia. Dubbed “an internationally recognized phenomenon” by Billboard, he rose to fame in 2019 when he released “Old Town Road” and simultaneously upended the music industry – shattering genre norms, disrupting the charts and going viral worldwide. The song’s remix with Billy Ray Cyrus became the longest running #1 single in Billboard Hot 100 history after 19 weeks atop the chart. The 16x Platinum hit is the most certified song in RIAA history and is recognized with numerous awards including two Grammys.

After releasing his eclectic EP 7 in June 2019, which features the 6x Platinum “Panini” and 2x Platinum “Rodeo,” Lil Nas X returned in November 2020 with his Platinum single “HOLIDAY”, and followed with the culture-shifting 3x Platinum hit “MONTERO (Call Me Be Your Name)” in March 2021. The queer anthem provoked much needed dialogue around the globe, debuted at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, remained atop of the Spotify Global chart for over a month straight, and propelled to #1 on the Top 40 and Rhythm Airplay charts. Already named a fashion icon for all his incredible eye-catching looks, the multifaceted artist and internet king released his critically-acclaimed and GRAMMY-nominated debut album Montero in September 2021.

The album was included on numerous Best of 2021 lists from Rolling Stone, Entertainment Weekly, People, USA Today, Billboard, LA Times, Complex, and more for “its genre-stretching approach and refreshingly honest exploration of love and loneliness” as told by Variety. The certified Platinum album, which Billboard calls a “masterpiece,” also boasts the 4x Platinum hit song “Industry Baby” featuring Jack Harlow, which went on to reach #1 at Top 40 radio and #1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The album’s third Platinum single “That’s What I Want” recently became Nas’ third straight #1 song at Top 40 radio. Lil Nas X is currently in the studio working on his sophomore album.

