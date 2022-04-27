MENUDO: FOREVER YOUNG — Max Original Documentary Set To Debut On June 23rd!

The four-part Max Original documentary MENUDO: FOREVER YOUNG, from filmmakers Ángel Manuel Soto (Max Original “Charm City Kings”) and Kristofer Ríos (“Havana Skate Days”), is set to debut with all episodes on THURSDAY, JUNE 23rd on HBO Max. Additionally, the documentary will have its world premiere at the 2022 Tribeca Festival on June 11 in New York.

MENUDO: FOREVER YOUNG chronicles the rise and fall of the most iconic Latin American boy band in history, bringing viewers into the world of the popular teen idols’ global tours, magazine covers, ‘80s outfits, and screaming fangirls. But the four-part documentary reveals that behind the glitz and glamour was a web of abuse and exploitation at the hands of the band’s manager, Edgardo Diaz. Through revealing interviews with former Menudo members, the film examines how this extravagant facade was disguising serious wrongdoings by Diaz.

“The Puerto Rican diaspora in New York played a critical role in the success of Menudo and its crossover in the US, shutting down traffic for blocks surrounding the band’s hotel and selling out Madison Square Garden on multiple occasions. We couldn’t be more excited to premiere this series in their backyard at TriBeCa and honor their contribution to the band’s legacy.” — Ángel Manuel Soto

Executive producers are Cristina Costantini and Jeff Plunkett of Muck Media, Alex Fumero of Trojan Horse, Bryn Mooser and Justin Lacob of XTR, and Ángel Manuel Soto; co-executive producers are Maura Anderson and Kristofer Ríos. Directors are Ángel Manuel Soto (E1-E4) and Kristofer Ríos (E3, E4).

