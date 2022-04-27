MICHAEL MONROE Releases “Can’t Stop Falling Apart” Single From Upcoming Album ‘I Live Too Fast To Die Young’

The new single and music video from Michael Monroe, “Can’t Stop Falling Apart”, is OUT NOW! The track is taken from the upcoming album ‘I Live Too Fast To Die Young’, which is set for release via Silver Lining Music on June 10, 2022.

“It’s an ode to our wives and loved ones who have stuck by our sides through years of playing music and touring the world,” offers Monroe on the new single. “But this can also apply to any person working hard, away from home a lot of the time, who is lucky enough to have a loved one sticking by their side through thick and thin. So, it’s a celebratory song to our nearest and dearest who are always there for us.”

“It’s a big, 1970’s Slade-inspired glam stomper,” adds Rich Jones, “It celebrates our loved ones who support us through the ups and downs of being a touring musician”.

“Try to focus on the positive,” furthers Monroe “Because what you focus on usually tends to multiply…”

Michael Monroe, the gargantuan, gregarious, glamorous rock ‘n’ roll God who struts and fronts it with the same power and panache he first thrust our way leading Hanoi Rocks all those years ago, does not try to be a philosopher, but goddamn, he projects like one.

Throughout his latest (and greatest) venture I Live Too Fast To Die Young, Monroe tells tales of glory and observed stories, some pretty, some shitty, but all through a lens of eventual optimism, hope and a sense of dirty, cheeky late-night fun. Monroe’s lens has always been directed towards the upside, even after the greatest downs a man can suffer, and the sheer power of his positive energy infuses everything he comes into contact with.

The eleven lean, mean, raw power rock ‘n’ roll songs which make up I Live Too Fast To Die Young see Monroe swagger the streets like a rock-punk poet, a storyteller who’s seen it all from the hellholes of Helsinki to the late-nights in London’s St. Moritz with some trashy times in Tokyo to boot. Warm, funny, occasionally sad but ultimately upbeat, I Live Too Fast To Die Young brings the listener into the heart and soul of its creator.

The title track, ‘I Live Too Fast To Die Young’, is quintessential Monroe, playing with words and concepts in a playfully irreverent way and wrapping it all up in some proper ‘fuck you’ rock ‘n’ roll. A close friend of Monroe’s, Slash from Guns N’ Roses, throws down some lead guitar on the track.

Recorded at Inkfish Studios in Helsinki, Finland between November and December 2021 and produced by the band with engineer Erno Laitinen, the album features Monroe on lead vocals and harmonica, Steve Conte (guitars and vocals), Rich Jones (guitar, vocals), Karl Rockfist (drums) and Sami Yaffa (bass/vocals/guitar).

With I Live Too Fast To Die Young, it is clear Michael Monroe is striding into the summer with a triumphant -and perhaps most importantly, defiant- roar to offer you a chance to let your hair down (or up!) and to once again enjoy the freedom of joyous celebration and expression.

“We’re entertaining, we all want people to have a good time, but you don’t have to switch your brain off to dance and have a good time,” concludes Monroe, “Fight boredom, fight normalcy, fight against what you’re told, what you’re supposed to do, be, or say. It’s about letting yourself be yourself and no apologies, about having no regrets.” The legend has spoken; it’d be rude not to listen.

MICHAEL MONROE ON TOUR:

08 Apr – House of Rock Bar, Kouvola (FI)

14 Apr – Möysän Musaklubi, Lahti (FI)

15 Apr – Hyvinkääsali, Hyvinkää (FI)

16 Apr – Olympia, Tampere (FI)

21 Apr – Tavastia Club, Helsinki (FI)

22 Apr – Ikaalinen Spa, Ikaalinen (FI)

04 Jun – ROCK HARD FESTIVAL, Gelsenkirchen (DE)

06 Jun – K.B. Hallen, Copenhagen (DK)*

9-11 Jun – SAARISTO OPEN AIR, Kaarina (FI)

10 Jun – ROCK IN THE CITY, Kuopio (FI)

11 Jun – SWEDEN ROCK, Sölvesborg (SE)

15 Jun – Dolina Charlotty, Charlotta (PL)*

17 Jun – Stadthalle, Zwickau (DE) *

18 Jun – AZKENA FESTIVAL, Vitoria-Gasteiz (ES)

21 Jun – Mitsubishi Electric Halle, Dusseldorf (DE)*

22 Jun – Jahrhunderthalle, Frankfurt (DE)*

25 Jun – HELLFEST, Clisson (FR)

29 Jun – Ippodromo San Siro, Milan (IT)*

07 Jul – SAUNA OPEN AIR, Tampere (FI)

08 Jul – ROCK IN THE CITY, Oulu (FI)

14-15 Jul – VAUHTIAJOT, Seinäjoki (FI)

16 Jul – ROCK IN THE CITY, Rovaniemi (FI)

29-30 Jul – SKOGSROJET FESTIVAL, Rejmyre (SE)

04-06 Aug – WACKEN OPEN AIR, Wacken (DE)

04-06 Aug – VAASA FESTIVAL, Vaasa (FI)

27 Aug – HRH Sleaze, Sheffield (UK)

*Supporting Alice Cooper

For tickets and more information please visit: www.michaelmonroe.com/web/

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.