AWOLNATION Announces Dates For 2022 “Falling Forward” U.S. Tour

Catch diamond-selling alternative outfit AWOLNATION on a headlining tour this fall across the U.S. with special guests Badflower and support from British alternative rockers The Mysterines. The “Falling Forward” tour kicks off October 6 in Salt Lake City, UT and includes stops in NYC, LA and Austin before wrapping November 18 in Seattle, WA. A full list of dates is below.

Tickets will go on sale to the public Friday, May 6 at 10am local time at this location: https://www.awolnationmusic.com/. A fan club exclusive presale will run starting at 10am local time on Tuesday, May 3 to Thursday, May 5.

The on-sale date coincides with the release of AWOLNATION’s new covers and compilations album, MY ECHO, MY SHADOW, MY COVERS AND ME, via Better Noise Music. Featuring collaborations with Beck, Jewel, Portugal. The Man, Taylor Hanson of Hanson, Brandon Boyd of Incubus and more, the album was conceived by AWOLNATION mastermind Aaron Bruno as a way of escaping the reality of 2020 and to act as “a palate cleanser for releasing new, original music,” according to Bruno in a recent interview with Billboard.

Three cover tracks have been shared in advance of its release along with corresponding music videos including Scorpions’ “Wind of Change” featuring Portugal.The Man and Brandon Boyd of Incubus; Midnight Oil’s “Beds Are Burning” featuring Tim McIlrathof Rise Against; and Madonna’s “Material Girl” featuring Taylor Hanson of Hanson.

Pre-order/pre-save MY ECHO, MY SHADOW, MY COVERS AND ME now at https://ffm.bio/awolnation.

AWOLNATION “Falling Forward” Tour Dates:

Thursday, October 6 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex – Rockwell

Friday, October 7 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

Saturday, October 8 – Omaha, NE @ Barnato

Monday, October 10 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore

Tuesday, October 11 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

Thursday, October 13 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

Friday, October 14 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! Indoor Pavilion

Saturday, October 15 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

Sunday, October 16 – Newport, KY @ PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION

Tuesday, October 18 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

Wednesday, October 19 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater

Friday, October 21 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

Saturday, October 22 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17

Sunday, October 23 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

Tuesday, October 25 – Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore

Wednesday, October 26 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

Friday, October 28 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

Saturday, October 29 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

Monday, October 31 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

Wednesday, November 2 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

Friday, November 4 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center

Saturday, November 5 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

Sunday, November 6 – Austin, TX Stubb’s @ Waller Creek Amphitheater

Tuesday, November 8 – Albuquerque, NM @ Revel

Wednesday, November 9 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

Friday, November 11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

Saturday, November 12 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas

Sunday, November 13 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

Wednesday, November 16 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

Friday, November 18 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

ABOUT AWOLNATION

Since its formation by multi-talented musician and songwriter Aaron Bruno in 2010, AWOLNATION has redefined alternative music. With multiple radio hits at the alternative format, including 8 Top Fives and 2 Number Ones, the act has inarguably already made a permanent mark, not just in their genre, but across modern music. Most notably, the chart-topping, record-breaking, diamond-certified track “Sail” created a reference soundscape for a myriad of hits in the last decade. That song launched a career that already spans four albums. Megalithic Symphony, the platinum debut LP that also produced the gold-certified “Not Your Fault” and two other Top 10 US singles. Sophomore album Run arrived in 2015, and the follow-up, Here Come The Runts, came in 2018. Then entering a creative partnership with current label Better Noise music, the band’s fourth full-length album, ANGEL MINERS & THE LIGHTNING RIDERS, featuring the hit single “The Best,” was released on April 24, 2020, and features collaborations with Rivers Cuomo of Weezer and Alex Ebert of Edward Sharpe & the Magnetic Zeros. In their positive review of the project, AllMusic calls it, “an energetic, fun, and compulsively listenable set that distills the best of what AWOLNATION can do: making pop-savvy, dance-friendly, alternative rock anthems that are not bound to traditional genre conventions.”

That boundary-breaking of genres continued in Bruno’s creative calling, even more so as the world shut down in 2020. While quarantining, Bruno had the idea to celebrate music unapologetically with a team of talented friends – new and old. The result is the upcoming album My Echo, My Shadow, My Covers and Me, a collection of unexpected yet passionately crafted covers and collaborations. Launched with the first single in January 2022, a powerful rendition of “Winds of Change,” featuring Portugal the Man and Brandon Boyd of Incubus, the project offers a sonic experience that takes listeners inward on a retrospective journey and outward on a collective celebration. The homage paid to each song’s original artist is just as fun to dive into as the mutual respect heard in every note from both AWOLNATION and guests.

CONNECT WITH AWOLNATIONWebsite | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube | TikTok

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.