HARRY STYLES Announces Special ‘One Night Only In New York’ Event

Global superstar Harry Styles announced his special ONE NIGHT ONLY IN NEW YORK coming to UBS Arena at Belmont Park on May 20th. All tickets will be available for $25 all-in, including taxes and fees. The special show will celebrate his highly anticipated new album Harry’s House , available everywhere the same day on May 20, and will see Harry performing songs from the album for the first time ever.

American Express® Card Members have the power to unlock access to Harry Styles tickets for his UBS Arena show by registering for American Express® Early Access powered by Ticketmaster Verified Fan*. Registration begins Monday, May 2nd at 5pm ET through Tuesday, May 3rd at 7pm ET. Verified Card Members who are selected for the presale, can purchase tickets on Thursday, May 5th from 9 – 11am ET. Styles has been a longtime partner of American Express, having teamed up to introduce the “American Express X Harry Styles Love Bus” – the Fine Line-inspired, 70’s-style decked out bus that was unveiled in 2019. The Love Bus quickly became a fan favorite and made its final appearance at Style’s ‘Love On Tour’ finale concert last year. From early ticket access and exclusive artist merchandise, to innovations like wearable payment technology at music festivals, Card Members experience music better #withAmex.

Harry Styles has established himself as one of the biggest and most influential artists in music. He recently released his record setting #1 new single “As It Was,” the first taste from his upcoming third album, Harry’s House to critical acclaim around the world. His self-titled debut solo album became one of the world’s top-ten best-selling albums of the year and had the biggest first week of sales by a male artist in history. His second album, Fine Line, topped the Billboard 200 when it was released, making it Harry’s second US Number One album, and made chart history providing the biggest sales week for a solo UK male artist since Nielsen Music began electronically trading sales data in 1991. Since launching his solo career, he has gained prestigious accolades including, two BRIT awards, a Grammy award, an Ivor Novello Award an American Music Award and many others across the world, in addition to being the first man to appear solo on the cover of Vogue Magazine.

Harry is equally renowned as an incredible live performer. His Love On Tour shows were postponed due to the pandemic and finally started in September 2021 in Las Vegas. Harry performed over 40 shows throughout the US at the end of last year winning praise from fans and critics alike. His shows are packed with his global hit singles including Sign of the Times, Lights Up, Adore You, Watermelon Sugar and Kiwi. Harry headlined the legendary Coachella Festival playing to a crowd of over 100,000 on both April 15 and 22. He will take Love on Tour worldwide this summer, starting June 11 in Glasgow.

*Ticketmaster Verified Fan makes the ticket buying experience fairer. Ticketmaster Verified Fan ensures only other fans are competing to purchase tickets by keeping bots out of the ticket buying process. A simple registration is all it takes to get verified and have the opportunity to be invited to buy tickets.

