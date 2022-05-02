Iconic Music Series “YO! MTV RAPS” Returns To The Airwaves On May 24th Via Paramount+

Paramount+ has announced the reimagined global iteration of the trailblazing hip-hop series YO! MTV RAPS will premiere exclusively on the service Tuesday, May 24. In addition, the streaming service released an official trailer, key art and a star-studded lineup of featured guests. The new series will also stream exclusively on Paramount+ in all international markets where the service is available.

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, YO! MTV RAPS will be a comprehensive deep dive into the current state of hip hop, with hosted segments from renowned battle rapper Conceited and celebrated deejay DJ Diamond Kuts, live performances, cyphers and lifestyle content. The star-studded lineup of featured guests and their respective air dates include:

Freddie Gibbs: May 24

Latto: May 31

Saba: June 7

JID: June 14

Shenseea: June 21

Tee Grizzley: June 28

IDK: July 5

Trina: July 12

Additionally, fans will be able to start streaming 50 of the best archival episodes of the original YO! MTV RAPS series beginning Thursday, May 5 on Paramount+.

Executive producers for the series include Kurt Williamson, Warren Oliver and Michelle Kenner of HollandWest Productions. Kim Velona is head of production. Bruce Gillmer and Jennifer Demme serve as executive producers for MTV.

