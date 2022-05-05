Official Trailer Debuts For Comedian Jo Koy’s Upcoming Comedy Flick ‘EASTER SUNDAY’

The official trailer for legendary standup comedian Jo Koy‘s ‘Easter Sunday’ has arrived. Directed by Broken Lizard’s Jay Chandrasekhar, the film serves as Koy’s love letter to his Filipino-American community. Check out the trailer below and mark your calendar for its August 5th, 2022 release date.

‘Easter Sunday’ features an all-star comedic cast that includes Jimmy O. Yang (Silicon Valley series), Tia Carrere (True Lies, Wayne’s World films), Brandon Wardell (Curb Your Enthusiasm series), Tony nominee Eva Noblezada (Broadway’s Hadestown), Lydia Gaston (Broadway’s The King and I), Asif Ali (WandaVision), Rodney To (Parks and Recreation series), Eugene Cordero (The Good Place series), Jay Chandrasekhar (I Love You, Man), Tiffany Haddish (Girls Trip) and Lou Diamond Phillips (Courage Under Fire).

‘Easter Sunday,’ from DreamWorks Pictures, is directed by Jay Chandrasekhar (Super Troopers, The Dukes of Hazzard, I Love You, Man), from a script by Ken Cheng (Sin City Saints series) and Kate Angelo (Sex Tape) based on a story by Ken Cheng.

The film is produced by Rideback’s blockbuster producers Dan Lin (The Lego Movie franchise, It franchise) and Jonathan Eirich (Aladdin, The Two Popes), and is executive produced by Nick Reynolds, Joe Meloche, Jo Koy, Jessica Gao, Jimmy O. Yang, Ken Cheng and Seth William Meier.

The film will be distributed by Universal Pictures domestically. Amblin Partners and Universal will share international distribution rights.

