Sports Entertainment Rock: A Review of Fozzy’s “Boombox” Album

There are few people who can claim to be the hardest working man in show biz. If you were to ask me, I’d say that Chris Jericho is the unsung hero of this title. Looking on his resume for the past year alone you would see wrestling superstar, renowned author, podcast extraordinaire, and, of course, ayatollah of rock ‘n’ rolla! Yes, while Jericho may have made his name on the wrestling scene, I would say that the man is quite literally the definition of a rock and roll star. While this persona shined throughout his wrestling career, it wasn’t until the year 2000 that Le Champion entered the music scene.

This start led Jericho to Stuck Mojo founder, Rich Ward. That being said, the Fozzy of today is a long way away from the Fozzy Osbourne of yesteryear. What began as almost a parody-cover band has become one of the leading bands in modern day hard rock. “Boombox” marks Fozzy’s eighth full length album, their first since hitting it big with 2017’s “Judas”. The title track of the last record may be one of the catchiest jams I’ve ever heard. You can hear thousands singing along to it every AEW Dynamite, Wednesday nights on TBS. I think this has less to do with it being a wrestling entrance and more it just being a solid, catchy song. So, how has the band improved since then? Can they continue this track record?

Well…yes and no. There’s no doubt that Chris knows how to write earworm lyrics. The man has been creating stadium chants for the better part of four decades. This shines as soon as the album begins with “Sane”. The problem is that this is the first hint that the band is attempting to strike twice with the judas effect. Songs like this are sprinkled throughout the album, again appearing in the ninth track, “What Hell is Like”. Is this a big issue? Not really, but it leaves little substance throughout the full length. I worry that the band was more worried about writing another “Judas” than putting together a solid cohesive record. That’s me just playing devil’s advocate though. Let’s hear from the Dylan who is ready to throw on his jean jacket and leather chaps.

The record hits. Ward’s riffs are as solid as ever. It’s a fun, stadium/radio rock album that is sure to get multiple plays throughout the summer. That’s the best way I can describe it, a summer rock record. For real, on the next warm day roll the windows down and blast, “Nowhere to Run”. While this track is the oldest on the album it still holds one of the top spots for me. You’re bound to bob your head along as Jericho’s Ozzy like crooning soars over the track. As a huge Osbourne head I can’t help but hear the similarities and it makes me smile.

While I went into this record overly cynical, I can’t deny the fact that I had an absolute blast listening. When I first put it on I thought this review was going to go much differently. I had to take my critical goggles off and let the hair blow in the wind. This is a fun album, and that’s all that matters. Too often are we forgetting to just have fun with the entertainment in our lives. We’re always looking for the next Oscar-bate and it prevents us from having fun with the latest popcorn flick. There’s room for everything and I think this album sits up there with the best fun rock records of the past. The production is on point, the lyrics are catchy as hell, and the composition has me headbanging. Not everything needs to be the heaviest or the deepest rock record you’ve heard. Sometimes it’s okay to have fun, and Fozzy’s “Boombox” is just that. FUN!

"Boombox" released on May 6th, 2022 and can be streamed on any of your favorite streaming sites

