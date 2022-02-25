FOZZY To Embark on 2022 “Save The World Tour”

Hard Rock heavy hitters FOZZY are eager to return to the road this Spring! The internationally renowned powerhouse will embark on their headlining 2022 US “Save The World Tour” next month. The 30-date trek kicks off on March 31st in Detroit, MI and concludes in Sauget, IL on May 16th. Joining Fozzy on the upcoming tour are special guests GFM, KrashKarma, and The Nocturnal Affair. Tickets and VIP packages for all dates are available for purchase HERE.

Chris Jericho (lead vocals) comments on the band’s first tour of the year, saying:

“After our hugely successful first US leg of the Save The World Tour back in September & October and the completely SOLD OUT UK run in December, we can’t wait to roll across the States again in 2022 and blow the damn doors off EVERY venue we rock! At this point our reputation as being one of the best live bands in the world precedes us and, as a result, we promise not to let anybody down; both with our killer rock show AND our savage fashion sense! All hail the return of the Fozz!”

FOZZY SAVE THE WORLD 2022 U.S. TOUR DATES

w/ special guests GFM, KrashKarma and The Nocturnal Affair

March 31 – Detroit, MI @ St Andrew’s Hall

April 1 – Ft. Wayne, IN @ Piere’s

April 2 – Aurora, IL @ The Piazza

April 3 – Ashwaubenon, WI @ Epic Event Center

April 4 – Kansasville, WI @ 1175

April 7 – New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place

April 8 – Portland, ME @ Aura

April 9 – Hampton Beach, NH @ Wally’s

April 10 – Providence, RI @ Fete Ballroom

April 11 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

April 14 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony

April 15 – Stroudsburg, PA @ Sherman Theater

April 16 – Wilmington, DE @ The Queen

April 17 – Poughkeepsie, NY @ The Chance

April 18 – Leesburg, VA @ Tally Ho Theater

April 28 – New Orleans, LA @ Southport Music Hall

April 29 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

April 30 – San Antonio, TX @ The Rock Box

May 1 – Austin, TX @ Come And Take It Live

May 2 – Dallas, TX @ Amplified Live

May 5 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Whisky A Go-Go

May 6 – Garden Grove, CA @ Garden Grove Amphitheater

May 7 – Roseville, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post

May 8 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

May 9 – Reno, NV @ Virginia Street Brewhouse

May 12 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Sunshine Studios

May 13 – Denver, CO @ Oriental Theater

May 14 – Wichita, KS @ Temple Live

May 15 – Ft. Smith, AR @ Temple Live

May 16 – Sauget, IL @ Pop’s

