Giancarlo Esposito Annoucned As Global Brand Ambassador and Corporate Stakeholder of Dirty Devil Vodka®

Award-winning, premium vodka Dirty Devil Vodka® is honored to announce iconic actor, director and producer Giancarlo Esposito as Global Brand Ambassador for Dirty Devil Vodka® and as a stakeholder in parent company St. Lucifer Spirits. Esposito will serve as the brand’s chief storyteller as Dirty Devil Vodka® expands beyond its Quebec roots into 28 U.S. states. The U.S. launch also coincides with the arrival of Dirty Devil Vodka® at over 150 LCBO stores across Ontario, Canada. Behind the scenes, Esposito has been extensively involved in executive-level discussions with key distributor, retailer, and high-profile restaurant accounts across North America since late 2021.

The devil is in the details of engineered science and technology. Gluten-free Dirty Devil Vodka® is the first spirit in the world utilizing St. Lucifer’s proprietary hyper-oxygenated water process, which creates a uniquely opulent mouthfeel and smooth finish. The vodka is made with Canadian corn spirit distilled five times and filtered three times before blending with hyper-oxygenated water to a slightly devilish 42% ABV (84 proof). Leading independent spirits review firm BTI ( tastings.com ) recently lauded Dirty Devil Vodka® with a rating of 93 Points (Exceptional), one of BTI’s highest vodka ratings in the past five years.

“We are using innovative technology to create the smoothest and cleanest tasting vodka ever made. Giancarlo’s success in redefining complex character roles in fresh and edgy performances makes him the perfect partner to help us share Dirty Devil Vodka with the world,” explained François Tremblay, Founder of Dirty Devil Vodka®.

Giancarlo Esposito is best known for his standout roles in critically-acclaimed series Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, The Mandalorian, The Boys, and Godfather of Harlem. Collectively, he has won a Critics’ Choice Award and received five Primetime Emmy nominations for these outstanding performances. He also has a passionate, engaged base of over 1.5 million followers on social media. Over the past year, longtime friends Esposito and Dirty Devil Vodka® CEO, Murray Merkley, have collectively developed branding and creative content to position Dirty Devil Vodka® as a premium, innovative vodka with great taste.

“As a true vodka lover not only am I honored but I am thrilled to be involved with such a revolutionary vodka brand that shares my passions for creativity, innovation, and being best of class,” said Giancarlo Esposito.

Imported by Trinity Wine & Spirits, Dirty Devil Vodka® is now in the midst of an extensive product launch with retailers and on-premise accounts across the United States. Dirty Devil Vodka® is available in 750ml bottles at a MSRP of $27.99.